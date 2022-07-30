A new-look Pools side were outclassed at the Poundland Bescot Stadium with Danny Johnson grabbing a hat-trick for the Saddlers in a resounding 4-0 success.

Brandon Comley’s deflected effort opened the scoring midway through the first half before Johnson doubled the lead five minutes later when capitalising on his own rebound.

And things got worse for Pools after the break as former Gateshead striker Johnson powered in his second and Walsall’s third of the afternoon on the hour.

But the striker on loan from Mansfield Town was not finished there as he was on hand to grab his third of the afternoon 18 minutes from time.

Pools were comfortably beaten in the end and the scoreline might have been even more significant but for goalkeeper Ben Killip.

And here is how Pools were rated.

1. Ben Killip - 7 Conceded four goals but Pools would have been on the end of a much-bigger defeat without him. Made four excellent saves throughout the 90 minutes. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Reghan Tumilty - 3 Really difficult afternoon. Had a good pre-season but was up against it all day against the impressive Taylor and caught out several times. Subbed off in the second half. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Euan Murray - 5 Started OK and did well to deal with plenty of balls into the box by Allen. Was slowly broken down on a regular basis though with Walsall threatening all afternoon. Picture by Frank Reid Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Alex Lacey - 5 Similar to Murray in that he started brightly heading and blocking most things which came into the area. Constant wave of Walsall attacks wore him down. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales