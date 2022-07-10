Paul Hartley’s side raced into a five goal lead at the break before adding a sixth in the second half to round off a pleasing afternoon for the Pools boss.
Seven of Hartley’s eight summer signings featured, with two of them on the scoresheet.
Alex Lacey opened the scoring when capitalising on an error from the goalkeeper as he looped a header in at the back post from a corner in the opening five minutes.
Ex-Rangers winger Jake Hastie caught the attention with an excellent strike to double Pools’ advantage before Marcus Carver grabbed an instinctive quickfire double to stretch the lead.
Tom Crawford made it 5-0 at the break when tapping in from close range before Joe Grey did similar in the second half to cap a swift counter-attack when adding a sixth.
And here is how Pools fared in their latest pre-season contest.