Paul Hartley’s side raced into a five goal lead at the break before adding a sixth in the second half to round off a pleasing afternoon for the Pools boss.

Seven of Hartley’s eight summer signings featured, with two of them on the scoresheet.

Alex Lacey opened the scoring when capitalising on an error from the goalkeeper as he looped a header in at the back post from a corner in the opening five minutes.

Ex-Rangers winger Jake Hastie caught the attention with an excellent strike to double Pools’ advantage before Marcus Carver grabbed an instinctive quickfire double to stretch the lead.

Tom Crawford made it 5-0 at the break when tapping in from close range before Joe Grey did similar in the second half to cap a swift counter-attack when adding a sixth.

And here is how Pools fared in their latest pre-season contest.

1. Jake Hastie. scores Billingham Synthonia 0-6 Hartlepool United FC, preseason. Picture by FRANK REID Jake Hastie grabbed Hartlepool United's second of the game against Billingham Synthonia. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Ben Killip - 6 Spectator for his 45 minutes in the first half but vocal as ever to his defence. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Reghan Tumilty - 7 Solid outlet on the right and often overlapping Hastie. Decent pace. His blocked effort led to Pools’ fourth. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Mouhamed Niang - 7 Slotted in at centre back and looked assured. Confident playing the ball out from the back. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales