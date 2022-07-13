Pools ran out 3-0 winners at Mount Pleasant thanks to goals from Joe Grey, Mouhamed Niang and Reghan Tumilty.

Paul Hartley’s side were made to work hard at times in the first half against a game Marske outfit before the League Two side's fitness and quality prevailed after the break.

Grey headed in at the back post from Jake Hastie's cross before Niang saw a powerful effort find the bottom corner minutes later to double the lead.

The Senegalese midfielder was forced off shortly after having taken a knock before Tumilty grabbed the goal of the night with an emphatic strike from outside the area which sailed beyond the Marske goalkeeper into the roof of the net.

It capped what was another progressive night’s work from Hartley’s side as they continue to gear up for the new season.

And here is how Pools fared in their win at Marske.

1. Ben Killip - 6 Fairly untested once more. Came and gathered a couple of crosses under pressure from the physical Simpson. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Reagan Ogle - 6 Couple of strong tackles in the first half. Required to move into the centre of defence in the second. Got away with one error at 0-0 but did ok. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Mouhamed Niang - 8 Really encouraging display. Looks comfortable at the back with the ball at his feet. Often looking to bring the ball out. Decent goal to extend Pools’ lead. Injury a concern. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Alex Lacey - 6 Decent in possession from the back once more and a threat from set pieces. Useful 45 minutes before being reintroduced following Niang injury. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales