Pools ran out 3-0 winners at Mount Pleasant thanks to goals from Joe Grey, Mouhamed Niang and Reghan Tumilty.
Paul Hartley’s side were made to work hard at times in the first half against a game Marske outfit before the League Two side's fitness and quality prevailed after the break.
Grey headed in at the back post from Jake Hastie's cross before Niang saw a powerful effort find the bottom corner minutes later to double the lead.
The Senegalese midfielder was forced off shortly after having taken a knock before Tumilty grabbed the goal of the night with an emphatic strike from outside the area which sailed beyond the Marske goalkeeper into the roof of the net.
It capped what was another progressive night’s work from Hartley’s side as they continue to gear up for the new season.
And here is how Pools fared in their win at Marske.