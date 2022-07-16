Tom Crawford scored his second goal of pre-season Picture by FRANK REID

Tom Crawford grabbed his second goal of pre-season as his header cancelled out Ben House’s opener for the League One side in the first half.

Paul Hartley’s side stepped up the level of opposition and stepped up their performance in the process with Pools enjoying a productive run-out at the Suit Direct Stadium.

And here is how Pools fared in their pre-season draw.

1 . Ben Killip - 7 Brilliant save to deny Vernam before House fired in the opener. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Reghan Tumilty - 7 Hit the bar in the opening minutes. Offered plenty in attack while performing defensive duties well. Good showing. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Mouhamed Niang - 7 Showed good composure on the ball in defence when under pressure. No signs of injury after Marske United win. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4 . Alex Lacey - 6 Another fairly solid display again showing confidence on the ball in defence. replaced midway through the second half. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales