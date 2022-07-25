Paul Hartley’s side took the lead against the Championship Black Cats when Jake Hastie’s cross was turned into his own net by Ellis Taylor.
But the Wearsider's drew level on half time thanks to Elliot Embleton's penalty.
Pools made seven changes at the break as they earned a creditable draw.
And here is how Pools were rated in their final pre-season outing ahead of Saturday’s trip to Walsall.
1. Ben Killip - 7
Guessed the right way for the penalty but it was well struck by Embleton. Did well at the feet of Diamond to force wide. Good 45 minutes.
2. Reghan Tumilty - 7
Linked up well with Hastie in the first half. The pair already showing signs of a relationship. Continued to get forward late in the second half.
3. Euan Murray - 5
First appearance back from hamstring injury and found it difficult at times up against the lively Diamond. Gave the penalty away. Subbed at the break but important minutes.
4. Alex Lacey - 8
Really strong display. Seemed to be in the right place at the right time throughout the first half. Headed and blocked most things that came his way.
