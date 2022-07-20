Jack Vale scored the only goal of the game in the closing stages at the Suit Direct Stadium as the Championship side edged a competitive friendly.
Things might have been different for Paul Hartley’s side had Jake Hastie’s rasping effort been a few inches lower when crashing against the bar.
But here is how Pools were rated in their latest pre-season outing including new signings Rollin Menayese and Jack Hamilton.
1. Ben Killip - 8
Brilliant save in the second half to deny Vale. Alert to cover for Lacey under pressure from Gallagher. Good showing. Picture by FRANK REID
2. Reagan Ogle - 7
One misplaced pass aside it was a good night for the defender. Excellent recovery run against Markanday in the first half. Picture by FRANK REID
3. Rollin Menayese - 7
Solid first start up against a tricky customer in Gallagher. Big presence at the back and confident on the ball. Got away with a mistimed challenge and a misplaced pass but it was an encouraging display nevertheless. MI News & Sport Ltd
4. Alex Lacey - 7
Should have scored when hitting the bar but solid again defensively. Looking reliable for Hartley. Picture by FRANK REID
