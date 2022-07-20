Mouhamed Niang impressed in Hartlepool United's pre-season defeat to Blackburn Rovers. Picture by FRANK REID

How did Hartlepool United fare in their friendly defeat to Blackburn Rovers

Hartlepool United suffered a narrow defeat in their latest pre-season friendly against Blackburn Rovers.

By Joe Ramage
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 11:03 pm

Jack Vale scored the only goal of the game in the closing stages at the Suit Direct Stadium as the Championship side edged a competitive friendly.

Things might have been different for Paul Hartley’s side had Jake Hastie’s rasping effort been a few inches lower when crashing against the bar.

But here is how Pools were rated in their latest pre-season outing including new signings Rollin Menayese and Jack Hamilton.

1. Ben Killip - 8

Brilliant save in the second half to deny Vale. Alert to cover for Lacey under pressure from Gallagher. Good showing. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Reagan Ogle - 7

One misplaced pass aside it was a good night for the defender. Excellent recovery run against Markanday in the first half. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Rollin Menayese - 7

Solid first start up against a tricky customer in Gallagher. Big presence at the back and confident on the ball. Got away with a mistimed challenge and a misplaced pass but it was an encouraging display nevertheless. MI News & Sport Ltd

4. Alex Lacey - 7

Should have scored when hitting the bar but solid again defensively. Looking reliable for Hartley. Picture by FRANK REID

