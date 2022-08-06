Paul Hartley’s side drew a line under their disappointing start to the campaign at Walsall with an encouraging display against the recently relegated side.
Josh Umerah went close in the second half before Euan Murray would hit the bar late in the game as Pools had to settle for a point.
And here is how Pools fared in their stalemate at the Suit Direct Stadium against Wimbledon.
1. Ben Killip - 7
A little fortunate when fumbling Brown’s long-range strike in the area but made up for it with a good stop to deny Marsh. Clean sheet. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Photo: Mark Fletcher
2. Jamie Sterry - 7
Good return to first team action up against Currie. Kept him quiet for most parts of the game and offered plenty going forward. Welcome return to the side. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Photo: Mark Fletcher
3. Rollin Menayese - 7
One or two loose passes in the first half but grew as the game went on for a solid debut. A plus for Pools in being able to bring the ball out from the back and was a threat in the opposition box. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Photo: Mark Fletcher
4. Alex Lacey - 7
Wanted his side to be more competitive and showed it. Looked comfortable in a back three and dealt with everything thrown his way. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Photo: Mark Fletcher