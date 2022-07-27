Hartley officially arrived in the role just over a month ago and has since welcomed 12 new signings to the Suit Direct Stadium and, following the 1-1 draw with Sunderland, completed a rigorous pre-season programme.
Pools spent a week in Portugal as part of a warm weather training camp where they also squared off against Scottish Premiership side Hibernian in the Algarve.
Upon their return, Pools enjoyed success in a non-league double-header against Billingham Synthonia and Marske United before stepping up their preparations against league opposition.
Lincoln City were first to head to the Suit Direct Stadium where Tom Crawford earned Hartley’s side a draw before suffering a narrow defeat to Championship side Blackburn Rovers.
Pools rounded off their pre-season schedule with a creditable draw against Sunderland before they travel to Walsall to begin the new League Two season.
And here is how Pools players have fared throughout the pre-season campaign.
1. Ben Killip - B+
Has carried on where he left off last season and deservedly holds the No.1 spot. Particularly impressive, albeit in defeat, against Blackburn Rovers. Has enjoyed Hartley’s style of playing out from the back. Picture by FRANK REID
2. Kyle Letheren - C+
Pools’ first signing of the summer and already proving to be beneficial as a coach, but also as a back-up for Killip. Made a good stop against Marske United at 0-0 and looks capable if, and when, called upon this season. Picture by FRANK REID
3. Patrick Boyes - C
We got to see 30 minutes of Boyes against Hibernian and the youngster made a big stop to deny Elie Youan. A little surprising he never got 45 minutes against Billingham Synthonia or Marske after that. Will be sent out on loan to continue his development. MI News & Sport Ltd
4. Jamie Sterry - D
Not through any fault of his own having featured for little more than an hour in pre-season due to injury. Looked set for a return against Lincoln City before suffering a setback. Was solid against Hibernian. We know what ability he has got at this level. Will be key to get him back to full fitness. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
