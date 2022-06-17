Hartlepool United head into the new season with plenty of changes at the Suit Direct Stadium following the arrival of new manager Paul Hartley.

Hartley and his squad will jet off to Portugal at the end of the month for a warm weather training camp before a number of fixtures in July to prepare for their second season in League Two.

Pools finished last season 17th in the table after a disappointing run of one win in 12 games halted their mid-season momentum.

But just what can Pools fans expect from the new season?

Chairman Raj Singh declared at the unveiling of new boss Hartley that a play-off push should be the minimum to expect this season but is that how the bookmakers see things?

Here, at The Mail, we look at the League Two odds for next season to see what Pools’ chances of success are.

Odds courtesy of William Hill at the time of writing. Over 18’s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org

Colchester United - 40/1 The U's are ranked as huge outsiders in League Two next season.

Hartlepool United - 40/1 Despite the positivity of Paul Hartley's appointment, Pools are not predicted to enjoy much success in League Two next season.

Harrogate Town - 40/1 Luke Armstrong signed a new deal with Harrogate recently but Simon Weaver's side are tipped for a season of struggle.

Rochdale - 40/1 Robbie Stockdale's side are another with long odds for success next season.