Stockport County will return to League Two next season after Dave Challinor's side clinched the National League title. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

How do Hartlepool United's chances of League Two success stack up against rivals Stockport County, Swindon Town, Bradford City and Carlisle United

Pre-season is almost upon us which means we can now start to look ahead to the 2022/23 campaign.

By Joe Ramage
Friday, 17th June 2022, 12:12 pm

Hartlepool United head into the new season with plenty of changes at the Suit Direct Stadium following the arrival of new manager Paul Hartley.

Hartley and his squad will jet off to Portugal at the end of the month for a warm weather training camp before a number of fixtures in July to prepare for their second season in League Two.

Pools finished last season 17th in the table after a disappointing run of one win in 12 games halted their mid-season momentum.

But just what can Pools fans expect from the new season?

Chairman Raj Singh declared at the unveiling of new boss Hartley that a play-off push should be the minimum to expect this season but is that how the bookmakers see things?

Here, at The Mail, we look at the League Two odds for next season to see what Pools’ chances of success are.

1. Colchester United - 40/1

The U's are ranked as huge outsiders in League Two next season. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

2. Hartlepool United - 40/1

Despite the positivity of Paul Hartley's appointment, Pools are not predicted to enjoy much success in League Two next season. Picture by FRANk REID

3. Harrogate Town - 40/1

Luke Armstrong signed a new deal with Harrogate recently but Simon Weaver's side are tipped for a season of struggle. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

4. Rochdale - 40/1

Robbie Stockdale's side are another with long odds for success next season. Picture by FRANK REID

