Graeme Lee’s side were roared on by a sold-out home crowd in their EFL Trophy semi-final tie with Rotherham United with over 7,500 supporters in attendance – Pools’ largest in 15 years.

But it has not just been in the cups Lee’s side have experienced a strong backing from Pools supporters who have turned out in their numbers home and away all season.

Upon their return to the Football League Pools have come up against some big clubs at this level including the likes of Bradford City, Bristol Rovers, Tranmere Rovers and Swindon Town who all enjoy strong support.

But just where does Pools’ average attendance stack up against their League Two rivals?

We look at the average attendance at the Suit Direct Stadium this season and compare it with those in League Two. Do any of these attendances stand out for you?

1. Salford City - 2,068 The Peninsula Stadium has seen the lowest average attendance in League Two so far this season (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) Photo: Jan Kruger Photo Sales

2. Crawley Town - 2,237 John Yems' side have averaged just over 2,000 at the People's Pension Stadium so far this season. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Harrogate Town - 2,272 Pools fans know a thing or two about Luke Armstrong who is playing in front of just over 2,200 supporters on average at the Envirovent Stadium. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Forest Green Rovers - 2,593 Forest Green are closing in on promotion to League One and have averaged just over 2,500 on home soil this season. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales