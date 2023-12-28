News you can trust since 1877
How every National League side has fared at home so far this season and how many points Hartlepool United, Oldham Athletic, Woking, Barnet, Gateshead and the rest have won

Win your home games and you wont go far wrong over the course of the season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 28th Dec 2023, 12:02 GMT

Three points at home and an away draw is often the mythical target with the reward of a 2 point per game average.

But which are the teams making most advantage of home turf this season and who has work to do in 2024?

Here we have all the answers courtesy of transfermarkt.co.uk

11 10 1 0 34:16 18 31

1. Chesterfield - 31pts

11 10 1 0 34:16 18 31 Photo: Catherine Ivill

13 9 2 2 25:13 12 29

2. Bromley - 29pts

13 9 2 2 25:13 12 29 Photo: Julian Finney

12 8 2 2 26:15 11 26

3. Barnet - 26pts

12 8 2 2 26:15 11 26 Photo: Justin Setterfield

13 7 4 2 28:20 8 25

4. Aldershot Town - 25pts

13 7 4 2 28:20 8 25 Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

