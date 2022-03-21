Having exuded so much energy, both physically and mentally, in trying to reach the holy grail of a trip to Wembley in the EFL Trophy, but falling agonisingly short on penalties to Rotherham United, you could be forgiven for thinking that Pools’ season was all but up.

And that notion was increased with the labouring draw against Leyton Orient and the defeat to Bradford City in the subsequent days after that semi-final heartache.

And then the unexpected happened as Pools produced a fine display to upstage promotion chasing Newport at Rodney Parade.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Ferguson played a key role in Hartlepool United's win over Newport County. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

But this victory owed nothing to good fortune. This was a well earned, deserved, victory owing to the tactical nous and bravery of Lee.

For weeks now Pools have looked a different prospect having switched to a 4-3-3 based system following the arrival of Omar Bogle.

Bogle’s influence has allowed the likes of Luke Molyneux and Joe Grey to have extended and, in Molyneux’s case, fruitful runs in the team as part of a more forward thinking unit.

Where Pools had started to struggle in the tried and tested 5-3-2 wing-back based system which has brought them such success over the last 18 months, the switch to a 4-3-3 has rejuvenated the side and, most importantly, been backed up by an upturn in results on the pitch.

Both David Ferguson and Jamie Sterry were often the two most advanced players for Hartlepool United in their success over Newport County.

But in the aftermath of that defeat to Rotherham, Pools’ race appeared to be run with performances, and attacking vigour, having gone stale.

Yet to his credit, Lee shuffled his deck for the trip to Newport and it worked to stunning effect.

Lee opted for a unique 5-2-2-1 system, or 3-4-2-1 in attack, in part to counteract what was heading their way from a Newport side who have been impressive in their 4-2-2-2 set-up, but there may also have been a hint of trying to ignite a spark from his players, much like the change to 4-3-3 did, in an attempt to make sure the season does not just peter away.

Given how narrow Newport’s system is, it meant the influence of both Jamie Sterry and David Ferguson were crucial to how Pools would get on at Rodney Parade.

David Ferguson provided two assists for Hartlepool United while Jamie Sterry scored the equalising goal against Newport County.

Sterry and Ferguson are no strangers to the wing-back role, or the fullback role of recent weeks, but here they were challenged with, essentially, an all encompassing defence and attack role on the wings.

With both Molyneux and Tom Crawford acting as narrow No.10’s in the pocket of space behind Bogle, it meant the width from Lee’s side had to come from Sterry and Ferguson and they did not let their manager down.

Prior to the game Lee rallied both defenders and labelled them as potential ‘match winners’ for Pools and that is exactly what they turned out to be.

Between them, Sterry and Ferguson had over 120 touches, but it was the areas in which those touches came which were significant.

Jamie Sterry scored a stunning solo goal as Hartlepool United came from behind to beat Newport County. Picture by Martin Swinney

Each provided huge width to stymie Newport’s narrow attack which in turn allowed them to be a threat going forward.

In image one you can see, as Molyneux picks up the ball on the right, both Sterry and Ferguson are two of Pools’ main attackers.

It’s something which continued for the equalising goal in images two and three as Sterry was allowed to drift into the pocket of space from the right having initially provided an overlap for Molyneux, who still had a tendency to head out wide.

Nicky Featherstone’s clever pass found Sterry who then, beyond even Lee’s imagination, produced a stunning piece of skill and finish to fire Pools level.

But what is also telling is, as Sterry strikes the ball, you can see Ferguson is Pools’ most advanced player in the box which demonstrates just how key their role was working in tandem with the No.10’s of Molyneux and Crawford.

Sterry’s goal was one of three attempts on goal from the defender, as per WhoScored, which matched the most of anyone throughout the game.

And the pair didn’t stop after drawing level either as Pools quickly pressed for a go ahead goal as you can see from image four as Molyneux sets up Crawford for an effort at goal both Sterry and Ferguson are right there in the attack.

And they were there again as Pools took the lead, this time with Ferguson instrumental as he dribbled beyond a number of Newport defenders before teeing up Molyneux who swept home astutely.

But as you can see from image five, beyond Molyneux, it was Sterry who was leading the charge for Pools.

The theme continued after the break as Pools, pretty comfortably, managed proceedings.

Yes, Newport grabbed an equaliser as James Waite demonstrated his best Sterry impression to get the better of Crawford and cross for Robert Street at the near post. But Pools did not let that deter them.

Immediately from the kick-off, Ferguson went on another run down the left to win a freekick and, as image 6 shows, he was able to deliver the decisive cross for Neill Byrne to grab the winner.

In the end, Ferguson was the player who saw the most of the ball for Pools on the night with 76 touches, as per WhoScored.

It wasn’t all about their influence in attack with Sterry in particular on hand for a number of key clearances in defence.

But it was a night which demonstrated a number of things for Pools in that they have more than enough ability to mix things up in terms of their style of play and system as well as that they don’t believe their season is finished just yet.

Full credit must go to Lee for the decision and for drilling Sterry and Ferguson for their performances as the Pools boss added another few pages to his playbook.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.