Hartlepool United secured one of their top transfer targets this week with Luke Molyneux joining on a permanent deal.

The 21-year-old winger enjoyed an impressive loan spell at the Super 6 Stadium toward the back end of last season, scoring two goals in 16 appearances.

Molyneux played a key role in Pools’ up-turn in form in the second half of the 2018/19 campaign with Poolies everywhere desperate to retain the promising forward’s services next season.

Given his performances last campaign, a potential hole in the squad risked being left should Pools have been unable to strike another deal for the player.

Fortunately the move was agreed and Hartlepool’s pre-season preparations continued to gather momentum.

In Molyneux, Pools have themselves one of the division’s most promising young talents. He’s a player with the ability to unlock the door and grab games by the scruff of their neck with his directness and ability to beat a man.

While his goal and assist return in the National League isn’t spectacular, you cannot underestimate the power of a player who can get the crowd off their feet. And Molyneux’s venemous left foot and adeptness at finding space shows he’s more than capable of adding more goals to his game.

The 3-2 win against Dover Athletic last season is a prime example of the impact Molyneux can have on the side as his introduction was instrumental in Pools’ impressive comeback – even prior to his last-minute winner.

As a player, Molyneux is still raw. Those who monitored his time at Gateshead last season will know that he struggled to earn a starting XI place for the Tynesiders as he adapted to his new non-league surroundings.

When the wideman was handed a proper run in the side, his ability started to really shine through as he registered two goals and three assists in his final five matches for the Heed.

The switch from youth football to senior football is never easy. But now Molyneux knows what the National League is all about, he’ll be ready to kick-on. At 21, Molyneux is only going to get better and will play a big part if Pools are to mount a promotion push in 2019/20.