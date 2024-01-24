News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United have been give a positive rating for matchday experience by Google reviewers.Hartlepool United have been give a positive rating for matchday experience by Google reviewers.
How fans rate the matchday experience at Hartlepool United's Suit Direct Stadium and how it ranks against National League rivals York City, Kidderminster Harriers, Chesterfield and Borehamwood

There’s a great mix of grounds in the National League right now.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 24th Jan 2024, 09:25 GMT
Updated 24th Jan 2024, 10:47 GMT

From modern arenas such as Chesterfield’s SMH Group Stadium, Gateshead’s International Stadium and the revamped Shay right down to ‘quainter’ grounds such as Oxford City’s RAW Charging Stadium – there is plenty of variety.

There is also plenty of variety over the quality of food, car parking, stewarding, transport links and other factors that make for a good matchday experience.

There’s no definitive answer - but these are the best and worst stadiums experiences in the National League, according to ratings by fans on Google.

All ratings are out of five stars, with ratings accurate as of 24th January.

Let us know which are your favourite and least favourite stadiums and why via our social media channels.

You can also get the latest Pools news, here.

4.5 (31 reviews)

1. Westminster Waste Stadium (Bromley)

4.5 (31 reviews) Photo: Julian Finney

4.4 (42 reviews)

2. LNER Community Stadium (York City)

4.4 (42 reviews) Photo: Ashley Allen

4.4 (14 reviews)

3. Stonebridge Road (Ebbsfleet United)

4.4 (14 reviews) Photo: Ryan Pierse

4.3 (1629 reviews)

4. The Hive (Barnet)

4.3 (1629 reviews) Photo: Alex Burstow

