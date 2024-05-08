3 . Altrincham - 133 miles one way; 266 mile round trip

Pools have had to settle for a point on both of their previous visits to Altrincham's Moss Lane. The Robins, who went full time for the first time in their history in 2022, enjoyed a memorable campaign, finishing fourth but missing out on promotion after losing 3-1 to Bromley in the play-off semi-finals. In attacking-midfielder Chris Conn-Clarke, Altrincham possess one of the National League's hottest properties while Mitch Hancox, who spent two months on loan at Pools, signed for the Greater Manchester outfit in March. Photo: Clive Brunskill