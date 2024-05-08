Here’s how far Pools will have to travel next season:
1. AFC Fylde - 133 miles one way; 266 mile round trip
Pools were beaten 2-1 the last time they travelled to Mill Farm, the home of AFC Fylde. Jake Hastie, who was released last week, was on target for Pools while defender Tom Parkes made his debut as a second half substitute. The Lancashire outfit, who are managed by former Pools midfielder Chris Beech, finished 18th last term. Photo: Lewis Storey
2. Aldershot Town - 284 miles one way; 568 mile round trip
Pools conceded two goals in 90 seconds the last time they visited Aldershot's EBB Stadium, forfeiting a one goal lead to lose 2-1. The Hampshire side, whose ground has a capacity of more than 7,000, had an impressive season under former Pools promotion-winner Tommy Widdrington but just missed out on the play-offs, finishing eighth after a faltering end to the season that included defeat at the Suit Direct Stadium. Photo: Ben Hoskins
3. Altrincham - 133 miles one way; 266 mile round trip
Pools have had to settle for a point on both of their previous visits to Altrincham's Moss Lane. The Robins, who went full time for the first time in their history in 2022, enjoyed a memorable campaign, finishing fourth but missing out on promotion after losing 3-1 to Bromley in the play-off semi-finals. In attacking-midfielder Chris Conn-Clarke, Altrincham possess one of the National League's hottest properties while Mitch Hancox, who spent two months on loan at Pools, signed for the Greater Manchester outfit in March. Photo: Clive Brunskill
4. Barnet - 245 miles one way; 490 mile round trip
Pools have had to make their fair share of long trips to London during their time in the National League. Their last visit to The Hive, home of Barnet, ended in a 3-2 defeat on the opening day of the most recent National League season. The Bees finished second this term but were thrashed 4-0 by Solihull Moors in the play-off semi-finals. Striker Nicke Kabamba, who played 44 times for Pools, bagged 25 league goals for the North West London side. Photo: Jack Thomas
