4 . Barnet - 245 miles one way; 490 mile round trip

Pools have had to make their fair share of long trips to London during their time in the National League. Their last visit to The Hive, home of Barnet, ended in a 3-2 defeat on the opening day of the most recent National League season. The Bees finished second last term but were thrashed 4-0 by Solihull Moors in the play-off semi-finals. Striker Nicke Kabamba, who played 44 times for Pools, bagged 25 league goals for the North West London side.Photo: Jack Thomas