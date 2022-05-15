We all know just how important turning one point into three can be in a team’s season – who can ever forget Jimmy Glass’s dramatic winner that kept Carlisle United in the Football League back in 1999?

Bristol Rovers fans will never forget their injury-time heroics at Rochdale which won them the game and helped pave the way for their automatic promotion this season.

But how would this season’s League Two table look if only injury-time goals counted?

Here’s who are the best and worst stoppage time teams.

(Stats are provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website).

1. Swindon Town - 59pts 46 8 35 3 8:3 5 59 Photo: Cameron Smith Photo Sales

2. Bristol Rovers - 56pts 46 7 35 4 7:4 3 56 Photo: Harry Trump Photo Sales

3. Exeter City - 55pts 46 5 40 1 5:1 4 55 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Carlisle United - 54pts 46 5 39 2 5:2 3 54 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales