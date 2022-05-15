Mansfield Town scored six times in stoppage time and conceded four times this season.

How final League Two table would have looked if only injury-time goals counted - and where Hartlepool United, Bristol Rovers and rivals would be

There’s nothing better then when you’re team scores and injury-time winner.

We all know just how important turning one point into three can be in a team’s season – who can ever forget Jimmy Glass’s dramatic winner that kept Carlisle United in the Football League back in 1999?

Bristol Rovers fans will never forget their injury-time heroics at Rochdale which won them the game and helped pave the way for their automatic promotion this season.

But how would this season’s League Two table look if only injury-time goals counted?

Here’s who are the best and worst stoppage time teams.

(Stats are provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website).

1. Swindon Town - 59pts

46 8 35 3 8:3 5 59

2. Bristol Rovers - 56pts

46 7 35 4 7:4 3 56

3. Exeter City - 55pts

46 5 40 1 5:1 4 55

4. Carlisle United - 54pts

46 5 39 2 5:2 3 54

