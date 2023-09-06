Watch more videos on Shots!

The deadline for Premier League and Football League clubs has been and gone which is something Askey believes could benefit Hartlepool when it comes to bringing in any additional players.

Pools continue to be on the lookout for potential new recruits, particularly following the injuries to both Dan Dodds and Anthony Mancini.

The Hartlepool boss moved quickly to bring in defender Luke Hendrie who is set to replace Dodds for the season after joining on loan from Bradford City.

John Askey will continue to monitor potential new recruits for Hartlepool United. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

But, as yet, Askey is still to find a replacement for Mancini, who is also set to miss the rest of the season with a serious hamstring injury.

Midfield remained one area Askey was considering prior to Mancini’s injury, given the low numbers, with plans likely to accelerate as a result.

And with the English transfer window now closed, Askey believes there may be some players who now become available having failed to secure Football League moves.

"It could help us because they can’t go to other league teams but they could come to us,” said Askey.

Dan Dodds and Anthony Mancini will miss the rest of the National League season for Hartlepool United.

"There will be players who thought they were going to get a league club that possibly might drop who you wouldn’t expect. So we’ll just have to wait and see, but it’s tough to find the right person.”

The addition of Hendrie was Hartlepool’s 10th in total which has elevated the numbers within Askey’s squad.

But the Pools boss believes the club does not necessarily have to move people on before they can look to add further – although there are some players who could benefit from deals elsewhere.

"Ideally that’s the best thing to do, and the sensible thing to do, because you don’t want loads of players sat there doing nothing,” Askey said when asked about having to move players on.

"But we’ll just have to wait and see. If we see somebody, and we can make a decent reason for it, then I’m sure we’ll get backed.