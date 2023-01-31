While the transfer window is set to slam shut at 11pm this evening, the Pools could have an extra two hours in which to finalise the details of any further incomings or outgoings.

As per EFL rules, Hartlepol United and their league rivals can be given until 1am to complete the deal - providing the club has submitted a 'Deal Sheet'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These sheets provide details of the impending transfer and confirm that an agreement has been reached, before providing clubs with extra time in which to submit all the required documentation.

How Hartlepool United could get extra time to sign key players on transfer deadline day. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

The details required on this sheet are fairly basic, including the clubs and player involved and fee being paid, if there is one.

Deal sheets cannot be requested until 9pm on transfer deadline day and then must be submitted, fully completed, by 11pm.