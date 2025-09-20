1. Goalkeeper: Harvey Cartwright
Has made a superb start to his Pools career and is bidding to keep a seventh clean sheet in 10 matches against a Shots side who are the National League's highest scorers. Photo: Phil Mingo/PPAUK
2. Centre-back: Maxim Kouogun
With Reiss McNally trudging off late on during last weekend's stalemate with Brackley and still awaiting the results of a scan, Kouogun could well move to the right of the back three to accommodate the return of Tom Parkes. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
3. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
Has only started four of his side's first nine games this season despite being made club captain over the summer but could be set for a return to the side following an injury to the impressive Reiss McNally. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
4. Centre-back: Cameron John
Was man of the match last time out and has made a stellar start to his Pools career, starting all of his new side's first nine games this term. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography