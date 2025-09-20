Here's how our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling thinks Pools could line up in Hampshire. Do you agree with his team?placeholder image
How Hartlepool United could line up against Aldershot Town - gallery

By Robbie Stelling
Published 20th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
Hartlepool United are bidding to end a frustrating run of five games without a win when they make the long trip to free-scoring Aldershot this weekend.

Here's how our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling thinks Pools could line up in Hampshire. Do you agree with his team?

Has made a superb start to his Pools career and is bidding to keep a seventh clean sheet in 10 matches against a Shots side who are the National League's highest scorers.

1. Goalkeeper: Harvey Cartwright

Has made a superb start to his Pools career and is bidding to keep a seventh clean sheet in 10 matches against a Shots side who are the National League's highest scorers.

With Reiss McNally trudging off late on during last weekend's stalemate with Brackley and still awaiting the results of a scan, Kouogun could well move to the right of the back three to accommodate the return of Tom Parkes.

2. Centre-back: Maxim Kouogun

With Reiss McNally trudging off late on during last weekend's stalemate with Brackley and still awaiting the results of a scan, Kouogun could well move to the right of the back three to accommodate the return of Tom Parkes.

Has only started four of his side's first nine games this season despite being made club captain over the summer but could be set for a return to the side following an injury to the impressive Reiss McNally.

3. Centre-back: Tom Parkes

Has only started four of his side's first nine games this season despite being made club captain over the summer but could be set for a return to the side following an injury to the impressive Reiss McNally.

Was man of the match last time out and has made a stellar start to his Pools career, starting all of his new side's first nine games this term.

4. Centre-back: Cameron John

Was man of the match last time out and has made a stellar start to his Pools career, starting all of his new side's first nine games this term.

