Here's a look at how Pools could line up ahead of their return to Victoria Park.
1. Goalkeeper: Harvey Cartwright
Was excellent on his debut in Somerset and will be hoping for another strong performance against a Braintree side who put three past Halifax on the opening day. Photo: Phil Mingo/PPAUK
2. Centre-back: Reiss McNally
Looked the part against Yeovil and was rewarded for a strong showing with a place in the National League team of the week. Photo: Phil Mingo/PPAUK
3. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
Was appointed club captain ahead of the new season and impressed up against the combative Aaron Jarvis last week. Photo: Phil Mingo/PPAUK
4. Centre-back: Cameron John
Added some balance to the back line at Huish Park and showed one or two signs of promise with the ball at his feet. Photo: Phil Mingo/PPAUK