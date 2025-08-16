Here's how our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling expects Pools to line up ahead of Saturday's home opener against Braintree. Is this team good enough to get three points?placeholder image
How Hartlepool United could line up against Braintree as Pools prepare for home opener - gallery

By Robbie Stelling
Published 16th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Hartlepool United are preparing for their first home game of the new National League season as they gear up for the visit of Braintree Town this weekend.

Here's a look at how Pools could line up ahead of their return to Victoria Park.

Was excellent on his debut in Somerset and will be hoping for another strong performance against a Braintree side who put three past Halifax on the opening day.

1. Goalkeeper: Harvey Cartwright

Was excellent on his debut in Somerset and will be hoping for another strong performance against a Braintree side who put three past Halifax on the opening day. Photo: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

Looked the part against Yeovil and was rewarded for a strong showing with a place in the National League team of the week.

2. Centre-back: Reiss McNally

Looked the part against Yeovil and was rewarded for a strong showing with a place in the National League team of the week. Photo: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

Was appointed club captain ahead of the new season and impressed up against the combative Aaron Jarvis last week.

3. Centre-back: Tom Parkes

Was appointed club captain ahead of the new season and impressed up against the combative Aaron Jarvis last week. Photo: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

Added some balance to the back line at Huish Park and showed one or two signs of promise with the ball at his feet.

4. Centre-back: Cameron John

Added some balance to the back line at Huish Park and showed one or two signs of promise with the ball at his feet. Photo: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

