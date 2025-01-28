Here's how our Hartlepool United writer thinks Pools could line up against National League leaders Barnet.

Hartlepool United are preparing for one of their toughest tests of the season when they travel to National League leaders Barnet on Tuesday evening. The Bees are unbeaten at home in the league all season, winning 11 and drawing three of their 14 matches. Pools, however, are in decent form themselves and have only lost two of their 14 league games under Lennie Lawrence. That said, their hard-won momentum has shown signs that it's threatening to stall of late following disappointing draws against strugglers Wealdstone and Woking, who played more than an hour with 10 men. With a hectic few weeks coming up, Lawrence suggested he could make changes for the trip to North West London and new signings Reyes Cleary and Sam Folarin, who both made their debuts from the bench on Saturday, are among those vying for a start. Here's a look at how Pools could line up on Tuesday night.