Here's how our Hartlepool United writer thinks Pools could line up against National League leaders Barnet.Here's how our Hartlepool United writer thinks Pools could line up against National League leaders Barnet.
Here's how our Hartlepool United writer thinks Pools could line up against National League leaders Barnet.

How Hartlepool United could line up against National League leaders Barnet

By Robbie Stelling
Published 28th Jan 2025, 06:30 BST
Hartlepool United are preparing for one of their toughest tests of the season when they travel to National League leaders Barnet on Tuesday evening. The Bees are unbeaten at home in the league all season, winning 11 and drawing three of their 14 matches. Pools, however, are in decent form themselves and have only lost two of their 14 league games under Lennie Lawrence. That said, their hard-won momentum has shown signs that it's threatening to stall of late following disappointing draws against strugglers Wealdstone and Woking, who played more than an hour with 10 men. With a hectic few weeks coming up, Lawrence suggested he could make changes for the trip to North West London and new signings Reyes Cleary and Sam Folarin, who both made their debuts from the bench on Saturday, are among those vying for a start. Here's a look at how Pools could line up on Tuesday night.

Our Hartlepool United writer has backed Lennie Lawrence to make one change ahead of Tuesday night's trip to National League leaders Barnet.

Might have done better with the opening goal on Saturday but has been otherwise faultless since his return to the side last month. Has proven himself a superb shot-stopper, particularly against Oldham and Wealdstone, and could well be in for a busy evening against the National League's leading-scorers.

1. Goalkeeper: Adam Smith

Might have done better with the opening goal on Saturday but has been otherwise faultless since his return to the side last month. Has proven himself a superb shot-stopper, particularly against Oldham and Wealdstone, and could well be in for a busy evening against the National League's leading-scorers. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
His performance at the weekend seemed to divide opinion. While he got forward well, he was a little tentative in the final third and there were times when he might have put the ball into the box rather than taking another touch or turning inside. Even so, his pace and running power make him a real asset and he's set to start his fourth game in a row on Tuesday.

2. Right-back: Dan Dodds

His performance at the weekend seemed to divide opinion. While he got forward well, he was a little tentative in the final third and there were times when he might have put the ball into the box rather than taking another touch or turning inside. Even so, his pace and running power make him a real asset and he's set to start his fourth game in a row on Tuesday. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Has defended well in recent weeks, even if his distribution leaves something to be desired at times. Did well enough against the powerful Inih Effiong on Saturday and will have his hands full again when he faces off with Barnet frontman Lee Ndlovu, who signed from Boreham Wood at the beginning of this month. Callum Stead, who could well look to test Waterfall for pace and drag him into the channels, has nine goals this season.

3. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall

Has defended well in recent weeks, even if his distribution leaves something to be desired at times. Did well enough against the powerful Inih Effiong on Saturday and will have his hands full again when he faces off with Barnet frontman Lee Ndlovu, who signed from Boreham Wood at the beginning of this month. Callum Stead, who could well look to test Waterfall for pace and drag him into the channels, has nine goals this season. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Never shirks from a physical battle and so will not be too phased by the potential threat posed by Lee Ndlovu, who is a powerful and athletic striker in the mould of Mani Dieseruvwe. Was excellent in the reverse fixture and will need to be at his very best again in North West London.

4. Centre-back: Tom Parkes

Never shirks from a physical battle and so will not be too phased by the potential threat posed by Lee Ndlovu, who is a powerful and athletic striker in the mould of Mani Dieseruvwe. Was excellent in the reverse fixture and will need to be at his very best again in North West London. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:National LeagueBeesWealdstoneWoking
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice