1. Goalkeeper: Adam Smith
Might have done better with the opening goal on Saturday but has been otherwise faultless since his return to the side last month. Has proven himself a superb shot-stopper, particularly against Oldham and Wealdstone, and could well be in for a busy evening against the National League's leading-scorers. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Right-back: Dan Dodds
His performance at the weekend seemed to divide opinion. While he got forward well, he was a little tentative in the final third and there were times when he might have put the ball into the box rather than taking another touch or turning inside. Even so, his pace and running power make him a real asset and he's set to start his fourth game in a row on Tuesday. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall
Has defended well in recent weeks, even if his distribution leaves something to be desired at times. Did well enough against the powerful Inih Effiong on Saturday and will have his hands full again when he faces off with Barnet frontman Lee Ndlovu, who signed from Boreham Wood at the beginning of this month. Callum Stead, who could well look to test Waterfall for pace and drag him into the channels, has nine goals this season. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
Never shirks from a physical battle and so will not be too phased by the potential threat posed by Lee Ndlovu, who is a powerful and athletic striker in the mould of Mani Dieseruvwe. Was excellent in the reverse fixture and will need to be at his very best again in North West London. Photo: Frank Reid
