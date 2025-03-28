Could Saturday's game against play-off chasing Halifax be the first time head coach Anthony Limbrick names an unchanged XI? Take a look through our predicted XI.Could Saturday's game against play-off chasing Halifax be the first time head coach Anthony Limbrick names an unchanged XI? Take a look through our predicted XI.
How Hartlepool United could line up against play-off chasing Halifax - gallery

By Robbie Stelling
Published 28th Mar 2025, 06:00 GMT
Hartlepool United are looking to build on last weekend's big win over Boston when they travel to play-off chasing Halifax on Saturday.

Pools won at home for the first time since New Year's Day as they dispatched a resurgent Boston side in empathic fashion last week. Anthony Limbrick's team will make the trip to West Yorkshire in confident mood to take on a Halifax side who are challenging for the play-offs but are in the midst of a difficult run having failed to score in any of their last three games. Halifax have 10 first team players out injured, while manager Chris Millington suggested the deteriorating pitch at The Shay was threatening to "derail" his side's impressive season. Pools have no new injury concerns as they look to string back-to-back wins together for just the second time this season. Here's a look at how they could line up.

Has kept just one clean sheet in his last 17 appearances but might fancy his chances of improving that record against a Halifax side who haven't scored in any of their previous three outings.

1. Goalkeeper: Adam Smith

Has kept just one clean sheet in his last 17 appearances but might fancy his chances of improving that record against a Halifax side who haven't scored in any of their previous three outings.

Looks to be growing in confidence after being restored to the side earlier this month and has started all of the last four matches.

2. Centre-back: Billy Sass-Davies

Looks to be growing in confidence after being restored to the side earlier this month and has started all of the last four matches.

Was outstanding at the weekend and has been his side's most consistent defender this season.

3. Centre-back: Tom Parkes

Was outstanding at the weekend and has been his side's most consistent defender this season.

Has been solid albeit unspectacular in a somewhat unfamiliar role and helps bring balance to the back three.

4. Centre-back: David Ferguson

Has been solid albeit unspectacular in a somewhat unfamiliar role and helps bring balance to the back three.

