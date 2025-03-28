Pools won at home for the first time since New Year's Day as they dispatched a resurgent Boston side in empathic fashion last week. Anthony Limbrick's team will make the trip to West Yorkshire in confident mood to take on a Halifax side who are challenging for the play-offs but are in the midst of a difficult run having failed to score in any of their last three games. Halifax have 10 first team players out injured, while manager Chris Millington suggested the deteriorating pitch at The Shay was threatening to "derail" his side's impressive season. Pools have no new injury concerns as they look to string back-to-back wins together for just the second time this season. Here's a look at how they could line up.