How Hartlepool United could line up against promotion-chasing Rochdale - gallery

By Robbie Stelling
Published 25th Apr 2025, 10:38 BST
Hartlepool United, backed by fans in fancy dress, are set to play their final away game of a tumultuous campaign when they travel to promotion-chasing Rochdale on Saturday.

Here's how our Hartlepool United writer thinks Pools could line up as they bid to continue their strong end to the season against Rochdale.

Lost his place in the side after shipping three in the reverse fixture back in September. Is now the undisputed first choice but didn't have the best afternoon against Gateshead last time out and won't have been too pleased with his role in either of the Heed's goals.

1. Goalkeeper: Adam Smith

Lost his place in the side after shipping three in the reverse fixture back in September. Is now the undisputed first choice but didn't have the best afternoon against Gateshead last time out and won't have been too pleased with his role in either of the Heed's goals.

Returned to the side last week after serving a one-game suspension following his needless red card against Dagenham and Redbridge and did an excellent job in an unfamiliar role on the right of a defensive three. Given that Anthony Limbrick said Billy Sass-Davies, who has started all of the last nine games, was struggling in the week, Stephenson looks set to continue in the back line.

2. Centre-back: Louis Stephenson

Returned to the side last week after serving a one-game suspension following his needless red card against Dagenham and Redbridge and did an excellent job in an unfamiliar role on the right of a defensive three. Given that Anthony Limbrick said Billy Sass-Davies, who has started all of the last nine games, was struggling in the week, Stephenson looks set to continue in the back line.

Could be touch and go as to whether Parkes is fit enough to feature but Pools will be keen to deploy at least one recognised central-defender in their side despite the stellar efforts of Jack Hunter last week.

3. Centre-back: Tom Parkes

Could be touch and go as to whether Parkes is fit enough to feature but Pools will be keen to deploy at least one recognised central-defender in their side despite the stellar efforts of Jack Hunter last week.

Has started all of the last nine games and produced another strong performance on Easter Monday. Missed the reverse fixture through suspension.

4. Centre-back: David Ferguson

Has started all of the last nine games and produced another strong performance on Easter Monday. Missed the reverse fixture through suspension.

