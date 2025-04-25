2 . Centre-back: Louis Stephenson

Returned to the side last week after serving a one-game suspension following his needless red card against Dagenham and Redbridge and did an excellent job in an unfamiliar role on the right of a defensive three. Given that Anthony Limbrick said Billy Sass-Davies, who has started all of the last nine games, was struggling in the week, Stephenson looks set to continue in the back line. Photo: Frank Reid