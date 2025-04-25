Here's how our Hartlepool United writer thinks Pools could line up as they bid to continue their strong end to the season against Rochdale.
1. Goalkeeper: Adam Smith
Lost his place in the side after shipping three in the reverse fixture back in September. Is now the undisputed first choice but didn't have the best afternoon against Gateshead last time out and won't have been too pleased with his role in either of the Heed's goals. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Centre-back: Louis Stephenson
Returned to the side last week after serving a one-game suspension following his needless red card against Dagenham and Redbridge and did an excellent job in an unfamiliar role on the right of a defensive three. Given that Anthony Limbrick said Billy Sass-Davies, who has started all of the last nine games, was struggling in the week, Stephenson looks set to continue in the back line. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
Could be touch and go as to whether Parkes is fit enough to feature but Pools will be keen to deploy at least one recognised central-defender in their side despite the stellar efforts of Jack Hunter last week. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Centre-back: David Ferguson
Has started all of the last nine games and produced another strong performance on Easter Monday. Missed the reverse fixture through suspension. Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.