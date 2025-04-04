Pools are bidding to win three consecutive matches for the first time since the beginning of last season ahead of Saturday's visit of Ebbsfleet. Here's how they could line up.Pools are bidding to win three consecutive matches for the first time since the beginning of last season ahead of Saturday's visit of Ebbsfleet. Here's how they could line up.
How Hartlepool United could line up against relegated Ebbsfleet - gallery

By Robbie Stelling
Published 4th Apr 2025, 07:00 BST
Hartlepool United are bidding to win three games in a row for the first time since the beginning of last season when they host relegated Ebbsfleet, who have drawn six and lost 14 of their 20 National League away matches this season, on Saturday.

Here's how our Hartlepool United writer thinks Pools could line up ahead of this weekend's visit of relegated Ebbsfleet.

1. Goalkeeper: Adam Smith

Continues to grow in stature and had another good game against Halifax last week. Ebbsfleet are the lowest scorers in the division although frontman Aaron Cosgrave has two goals in his last two appearances.

2. Centre-back: Billy Sass-Davies

Continued his strong season with an imperious performance against Halifax, including a remarkable bit of defending in the second half when he won the ball with his head despite being stricken on the ground. Won't have been best pleased with his role in Ebbsfleet's winning goal in the reverse fixture and so will be looking to put that right this weekend.

3. Centre-back: Tom Parkes

Has started all of the last five games and has established an influential partnership with Reyes Cleary on the left.

4. Centre-back: David Ferguson

