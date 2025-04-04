Here's how our Hartlepool United writer thinks Pools could line up ahead of this weekend's visit of relegated Ebbsfleet.
1. Goalkeeper: Adam Smith
Looking to keep successive clean sheets for the first time since September against a Fleet side who have only managed 32 goals in 40 National League games this season. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Centre-back: Billy Sass-Davies
Continues to grow in stature and had another good game against Halifax last week. Ebbsfleet are the lowest scorers in the division although frontman Aaron Cosgrave has two goals in his last two appearances. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
Continued his strong season with an imperious performance against Halifax, including a remarkable bit of defending in the second half when he won the ball with his head despite being stricken on the ground. Won't have been best pleased with his role in Ebbsfleet's winning goal in the reverse fixture and so will be looking to put that right this weekend. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Centre-back: David Ferguson
Has started all of the last five games and has established an influential partnership with Reyes Cleary on the left. Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.