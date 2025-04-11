Here's a look at how Pools could line up against Dagenham and Redbridge this weekend, with Anthony Limbrick's side bidding to extend their unbeaten run to six matches.
1. Goalkeeper: Adam Smith
Set to start his 21st game in a row in-between the sticks. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Centre-back: Billy Sass-Davies
Having not featured in any of the first six games of Anthony Limbrick's tenure, now in line to start for the seventh match in succession. Produced a couple of hugely important interventions in the win over Ebbsfleet, including one superb challenge to deny Aaron Cosgrave. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
Was taken off midway through the second half last week but Anthony Limbrick insisted it was merely a precaution and he should start his 39th game of an impressive season at Victoria Road. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Centre-back: David Ferguson
One or two misplaced passes last week but hard to fault him since returning to the side on the left of a central-defensive three. Photo: Frank Reid
