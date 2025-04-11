Here's how our Hartlepool United writer expects Pools to line up against relegation-threatened Dagenham and Redbridge. Do you agree with his team?Here's how our Hartlepool United writer expects Pools to line up against relegation-threatened Dagenham and Redbridge. Do you agree with his team?
By Robbie Stelling
Published 11th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Hartlepool United are looking to win for the fourth game in a row when they travel to relegation-threatened Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday.

Here's a look at how Pools could line up against Dagenham and Redbridge this weekend, with Anthony Limbrick's side bidding to extend their unbeaten run to six matches.

Set to start his 21st game in a row in-between the sticks.

1. Goalkeeper: Adam Smith

Having not featured in any of the first six games of Anthony Limbrick's tenure, now in line to start for the seventh match in succession. Produced a couple of hugely important interventions in the win over Ebbsfleet, including one superb challenge to deny Aaron Cosgrave.

2. Centre-back: Billy Sass-Davies

Was taken off midway through the second half last week but Anthony Limbrick insisted it was merely a precaution and he should start his 39th game of an impressive season at Victoria Road.

3. Centre-back: Tom Parkes

One or two misplaced passes last week but hard to fault him since returning to the side on the left of a central-defensive three.

4. Centre-back: David Ferguson

