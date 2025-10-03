Here's how our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling expects Pools to line up when they host rivals York at the weekend. Do you agree with his team?
1. Goalkeeper: Adam Smith
Set for his first start of the season having replaced Harvey Cartwright, who was forced off 38 minutes into the defeat at Carlisle with a thigh injury, in midweek. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
2. Right-back: Jay Benn
Had a difficult evening up against Carlisle's Regan Linney but remains his side's best option at right-back and is set for his fourth successive start. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
3. Centre-back: Maxim Kouogun
Didn't have his best game in midweek and will need to improve if he's to keep York talisman Ollie Pearce, who has scored 38 goals in 56 National League games for the Minstermen, quiet on Saturday. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
4. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
Trudged off 67 minutes into the defeat at Carlisle with a tight calf but manager Simon Grayson was hopeful the skipper would be fit for the weekend. In the absence of Reiss McNally and the impressive Cameron John, who is ineligible to play against his parent club, Pools fans will certainly be hoping he's passed fit. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography