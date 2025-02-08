Here's a look at how Hartlepool United could line up against in-form Sutton as Anthony Limbrick takes charge of Pools for the first time.
1. Goalkeeper: Adam Smith
Set to start his ninth National League game in a row and can feel even more confident of his place in the side after Brad Young was recalled from his loan by Leicester. Despite a number of heroic performances, Smith is without a clean sheet in his last seven games. Sutton are not the division's most prolific side but are able to call on one of the National League's most in-form frontmen in Will Davies. The 25-year-old has scored nine goals in his last 10 games and has found the target in all of his previous five appearances. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Right-back: Nathan Sheron
Started at full-back for the first time since Boxing Day against Braintree and was excellent. Does not offer the same attacking threat as Dan Dodds, who lost his place in the side last week, but is reliable, competitive and rarely puts a foot wrong. Anthony Limbrick suggested he might have a decision to make at right-back but Sheron, who has started all of his side's 32 games so far this season, looks set to continue. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall
The skipper has only missed one of the previous 11 games and produced another strong showing against Braintree last time out. Had a difficult time in the reverse fixture when his lack of pace was exposed but has improved as the season has progressed. Might not be a natural fit in Anthony Limbrick's side given the Australian's preference for patient, possession-based play but his defensive qualities, dominance in the air and courage make him a safe bet. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
Was superb against Braintree and has been one of his side's best players this season, featuring in all but one of their 29 National League games so far. The one match he missed was the reverse fixture against Sutton in October and Pools struggled to cope without his commanding presence. Will have to be at his best to keep in-form Will Davies out. Photo: Frank Reid