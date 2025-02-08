Here's a look at how Hartlepool United could line up against in-form Sutton on Saturday as Anthony Limbrick prepares to take charge of Pools for the first time following veteran Lennie Lawrence's decision to step down in his favour.

Head coach Anthony Limbrick is preparing to take charge of Hartlepool United for the first time this weekend when Pools travel to in-form Sutton. The Australian was thrust into the hotseat in the week after veteran Lennie Lawrence, who had overseen the last 17 games, announced his intention to step back following three-and-a-half months at the helm. While Limbrick was widely expected to succeed Lawrence in the summer, the sudden timing of the handover came as something of a surprise to most fans. Limbrick faces a tough first game in charge as Pools travel to South London to take on a Sutton side who are unbeaten in their last seven matches. Limbrick has vowed to take the game to the Us and will be able to call on new signing Jack Robinson, who arrived from Carlisle on Wednesday, while midfielder Jamie Miley could be set for his first start. Here's a look at how Pools could line up.