Here's a look at how Pools could line up as they prepare to play the first of two games in 72 hours over the notoriously challenging bank holiday weekend.
1. Goalkeeper: Harvey Cartwright
Has hardly put a foot front so far this season and is bidding to keep a fourth consecutive clean sheet. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
2. Centre-back: Reiss McNally
Headed home his first Pools goal on Tuesday night and has been one of the outstanding performers so far this season. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
3. Centre-back: Maxim Kouogun
Replaced Tom Parkes in midweek and will feel he has done enough to retain his place. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
4. Centre-back: Cameron John
Was imperious against Altrincham and will be looking to continue his strong start. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography