Here's how our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling expects Pools to line up on Saturday. Do you agree with his team?

How Hartlepool United could line up against Woking as Pools look to make it four unbeaten - gallery

By Robbie Stelling
Published 23rd Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Hartlepool United are looking to make it four games unbeaten when they host slow-starters Woking on Saturday.

Here's a look at how Pools could line up as they prepare to play the first of two games in 72 hours over the notoriously challenging bank holiday weekend.

Has hardly put a foot front so far this season and is bidding to keep a fourth consecutive clean sheet.

1. Goalkeeper: Harvey Cartwright

Has hardly put a foot front so far this season and is bidding to keep a fourth consecutive clean sheet. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography

Headed home his first Pools goal on Tuesday night and has been one of the outstanding performers so far this season.

2. Centre-back: Reiss McNally

Headed home his first Pools goal on Tuesday night and has been one of the outstanding performers so far this season. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography

Replaced Tom Parkes in midweek and will feel he has done enough to retain his place.

3. Centre-back: Maxim Kouogun

Replaced Tom Parkes in midweek and will feel he has done enough to retain his place. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography

Was imperious against Altrincham and will be looking to continue his strong start.

4. Centre-back: Cameron John

Was imperious against Altrincham and will be looking to continue his strong start. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography

