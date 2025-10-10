Here's a look at how Pools could line up in Gainsborough as they bid to end a run of three games without a win.placeholder image
Here's a look at how Pools could line up in Gainsborough as they bid to end a run of three games without a win.

How Hartlepool United could line up ahead of FA Cup clash against Gainsborough Trinity - gallery

By Robbie Stelling
Published 10th Oct 2025, 15:50 BST
Hartlepool United are looking to make it to the first round proper of the FA Cup for the first time in three years when they travel to Northern Premier League Premier Division side Gainsborough Trinity on Saturday.

Here's a look at how Pools could line up in Gainsborough as they bid to end a run of three games without a win.

Made a superb start to his Pools career with a man of the match performance against York and was unfortunate to be on the losing side.

1. Goalkeeper: George Evans

Made a superb start to his Pools career with a man of the match performance against York and was unfortunate to be on the losing side. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography

Photo Sales
Didn't have his best game last time out but has started all of the last four matches.

2. Right-back: Jay Benn

Didn't have his best game last time out but has started all of the last four matches. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography

Photo Sales
Is becoming a regular in the heart of the Pools defence and has produced some impressive performances of late.

3. Centre-back: Maxim Kouogun

Is becoming a regular in the heart of the Pools defence and has produced some impressive performances of late. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography

Photo Sales
Got caught underneath the ball for York's second goal last Saturday but had a good game other than that and, providing his body is holding up ok, will be hoping he's done enough to retain his place in the side.

4. Centre-back: Tom Parkes

Got caught underneath the ball for York's second goal last Saturday but had a good game other than that and, providing his body is holding up ok, will be hoping he's done enough to retain his place in the side. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Gainsborough TrinityGainsborough
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice