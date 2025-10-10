Here's a look at how Pools could line up in Gainsborough as they bid to end a run of three games without a win.
1. Goalkeeper: George Evans
Made a superb start to his Pools career with a man of the match performance against York and was unfortunate to be on the losing side. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
2. Right-back: Jay Benn
Didn't have his best game last time out but has started all of the last four matches. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
3. Centre-back: Maxim Kouogun
Is becoming a regular in the heart of the Pools defence and has produced some impressive performances of late. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
4. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
Got caught underneath the ball for York's second goal last Saturday but had a good game other than that and, providing his body is holding up ok, will be hoping he's done enough to retain his place in the side. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography