1. Goalkeeper: Brad Young
Made a handful of important saves on Saturday. Kept his side within touching distance in the first half when he denied Morgan Roberts with a strong stop after the Welsh attacker went through one-on-one. Got Tom Parkes out of trouble after the break when he took decisive action to deal with the defender's mishit back-pass. Sarll said the Leicester loanee had been "ok" since returning to his hometown club but Young looks to have the potential to be much better than that. Will be alive to the possibility of a penalty shootout. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Right-back: Dan Dodds
Had a mixed afternoon at the weekend but made a couple of telling defensive contributions, sliding in to prevent Danny Newton's square pass finding its target before clearing Matt Lowe's looping effort off the line. Has been a good attacking outlet of late and his driving runs from defence offer Pools an alternative to hopeful long balls forward. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Centre-back: Billy Sass-Davies
Was unfortunate to lose his place in the side on Saturday but helped tighten things up at the back after he replaced struggling skipper Luke Waterfall eight minutes into the second half. Sarll said he made the substitution because Sass-Davies is better placed to make the most of the time Brackley allowed the Pools defenders in possession and it would be a surprise not to see him included from the start in Northamptonshire. His athleticism should help Pools better deal with Brackley's lively front line. Photo: FRANK REID
4. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
Has struggled in the last couple of weeks following a really strong start to the season. Brackley allowed him plenty of time on the ball on Saturday but his long, diagonal passes were at best hopeful and at worst a total waste of possession. Showed what he can do when he carried the ball out from defence and started a dangerous attack in the second half and supporters will be hoping for more of that in midweek. Photo: Frank Reid
