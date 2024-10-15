How Pools could line up ahead of FA Cup replay against Brackley.How Pools could line up ahead of FA Cup replay against Brackley.
How Hartlepool United could line up ahead of FA Cup replay against Brackley Town

By Robbie Stelling
Published 15th Oct 2024, 06:30 GMT
Hartlepool United will have another chance to book their place in the first round of the FA Cup when they travel to National League North side Brackley Town on Tuesday evening. Adam Campbell's late goal salvaged a draw for Pools after George Carline had fired the Saints ahead in the 33rd minute on Saturday, with the two sides set to do battle again in a replay in Northamptonshire. Brackley, who are unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions, dominated the first half and could well have been out of sight before Pools battled back after the break. Darren Sarll will be hoping to avoid a repeat of last year when Pools were dumped out at the fourth qualifying round stage for the first time in their history, a result that was seen by many as the beginning of the end for manager John Askey. Sarll has a few selection headaches after his substitutes made an impact for the second week running. So, here's a look at how Pools could line up.

Our Pools writer thinks Darren Sarll will make four changes for Hartlepool United's midweek trip to Brackley - do you agree?

1. Goalkeeper: Brad Young

Made a handful of important saves on Saturday. Kept his side within touching distance in the first half when he denied Morgan Roberts with a strong stop after the Welsh attacker went through one-on-one. Got Tom Parkes out of trouble after the break when he took decisive action to deal with the defender's mishit back-pass. Sarll said the Leicester loanee had been "ok" since returning to his hometown club but Young looks to have the potential to be much better than that. Will be alive to the possibility of a penalty shootout. Photo: Frank Reid

2. Right-back: Dan Dodds

Had a mixed afternoon at the weekend but made a couple of telling defensive contributions, sliding in to prevent Danny Newton's square pass finding its target before clearing Matt Lowe's looping effort off the line. Has been a good attacking outlet of late and his driving runs from defence offer Pools an alternative to hopeful long balls forward. Photo: Frank Reid

3. Centre-back: Billy Sass-Davies

Was unfortunate to lose his place in the side on Saturday but helped tighten things up at the back after he replaced struggling skipper Luke Waterfall eight minutes into the second half. Sarll said he made the substitution because Sass-Davies is better placed to make the most of the time Brackley allowed the Pools defenders in possession and it would be a surprise not to see him included from the start in Northamptonshire. His athleticism should help Pools better deal with Brackley's lively front line. Photo: FRANK REID

4. Centre-back: Tom Parkes

Has struggled in the last couple of weeks following a really strong start to the season. Brackley allowed him plenty of time on the ball on Saturday but his long, diagonal passes were at best hopeful and at worst a total waste of possession. Showed what he can do when he carried the ball out from defence and started a dangerous attack in the second half and supporters will be hoping for more of that in midweek. Photo: Frank Reid

