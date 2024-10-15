How Pools could line up ahead of FA Cup replay against Brackley.

Hartlepool United will have another chance to book their place in the first round of the FA Cup when they travel to National League North side Brackley Town on Tuesday evening. Adam Campbell's late goal salvaged a draw for Pools after George Carline had fired the Saints ahead in the 33rd minute on Saturday, with the two sides set to do battle again in a replay in Northamptonshire. Brackley, who are unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions, dominated the first half and could well have been out of sight before Pools battled back after the break. Darren Sarll will be hoping to avoid a repeat of last year when Pools were dumped out at the fourth qualifying round stage for the first time in their history, a result that was seen by many as the beginning of the end for manager John Askey. Sarll has a few selection headaches after his substitutes made an impact for the second week running. So, here's a look at how Pools could line up.