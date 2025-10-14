1. Goalkeeper: George Evans
Could do nothing about Lewis Butroid's opening goal at the weekend and has made a bright start to his Pools career after arriving on loan earlier this month. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
2. Right-back: Jay Benn
Hasn't been at his best in recent weeks and Pools fans would like to see a bit more from him. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
3. Centre-back: Maxim Kouogun
One of the better performers of late and could have an important leadership role to play in the possible absence of skipper Tom Parkes, who hobbled off after 31 minutes at the weekend. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
4. Centre-back: Brad Walker
Has plenty of experience of playing at centre-half and could well be asked to fill in following an injury to Tom Parkes, with Cameron John declared ineligible by parent club York. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography