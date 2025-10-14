Here's how our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling expects Pools to line up against Gainsborough Trinity as they bid to book their place in the first round proper of the FA Cup.placeholder image
How Hartlepool United could line up ahead of FA Cup replay against Gainsborough Trinity - gallery

By Robbie Stelling
Published 14th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
Hartlepool United are set to begin life without manager Simon Grayson, who was sacked on Sunday, when they host Gainsborough Trinity in their FA Cup fourth qualifying round replay on Tuesday evening.

Here's how our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling expects Pools to line up against Gainsborough Trinity as they bid to book their place in the first round proper of the FA Cup.

Could do nothing about Lewis Butroid's opening goal at the weekend and has made a bright start to his Pools career after arriving on loan earlier this month.

1. Goalkeeper: George Evans

Could do nothing about Lewis Butroid's opening goal at the weekend and has made a bright start to his Pools career after arriving on loan earlier this month. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography

Hasn't been at his best in recent weeks and Pools fans would like to see a bit more from him.

2. Right-back: Jay Benn

Hasn't been at his best in recent weeks and Pools fans would like to see a bit more from him. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography

One of the better performers of late and could have an important leadership role to play in the possible absence of skipper Tom Parkes, who hobbled off after 31 minutes at the weekend.

3. Centre-back: Maxim Kouogun

One of the better performers of late and could have an important leadership role to play in the possible absence of skipper Tom Parkes, who hobbled off after 31 minutes at the weekend. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography

Has plenty of experience of playing at centre-half and could well be asked to fill in following an injury to Tom Parkes, with Cameron John declared ineligible by parent club York.

4. Centre-back: Brad Walker

Has plenty of experience of playing at centre-half and could well be asked to fill in following an injury to Tom Parkes, with Cameron John declared ineligible by parent club York. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography

