How Hartlepool United could line up ahead of Tamworth clash - gallery

By Robbie Stelling
Published 27th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
Hartlepool United are bidding to make it back-to-back wins when they host Tamworth on Saturday.

Here's how our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling expects Pools to line up against Tamworth on Saturday.

Bidding to keep a remarkable eighth clean sheet in 12 matches as he looks to continue his fine start to life at Victoria Park.

1. Goalkeeper: Harvey Cartwright

Bidding to keep a remarkable eighth clean sheet in 12 matches as he looks to continue his fine start to life at Victoria Park. Photo: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

Got through 90 minutes for the first time since August 16 as Pools beat Gateshead on Tuesday night.

2. Right-back: Jay Benn

Got through 90 minutes for the first time since August 16 as Pools beat Gateshead on Tuesday night. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography

Was excellent on Tuesday night and has started all of the last four games.

3. Centre-back: Maxim Kouogun

Was excellent on Tuesday night and has started all of the last four games. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography

Outstanding again in midweek and has started all of the first 11 games this season.

4. Centre-back: Cameron John

Outstanding again in midweek and has started all of the first 11 games this season. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography

