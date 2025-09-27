Here's how our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling expects Pools to line up against Tamworth on Saturday.
1. Goalkeeper: Harvey Cartwright
Bidding to keep a remarkable eighth clean sheet in 12 matches as he looks to continue his fine start to life at Victoria Park. Photo: Phil Mingo/PPAUK
2. Right-back: Jay Benn
Got through 90 minutes for the first time since August 16 as Pools beat Gateshead on Tuesday night. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
3. Centre-back: Maxim Kouogun
Was excellent on Tuesday night and has started all of the last four games. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
4. Centre-back: Cameron John
Outstanding again in midweek and has started all of the first 11 games this season. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography