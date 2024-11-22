Here's a look at how Hartlepool United could line up as Pools prepare to travel to in-form Solihull Moors.

How Hartlepool United could line up ahead of testing trip to Solihull Moors

Hartlepool United are looking to win away from home for the first time since September 10 when they travel to Solihull Moors this weekend. Pools have been in decent form under new boss Lennie Lawrence and battled to a hard-fought draw against Eastleigh last time out despite having influential defender Dan Dodds sent off after just 15 minutes. Even so, the gap between themselves and the National League play-offs already stands at seven points and Lawrence won't want to see it widen too much further between now and the new year. Solihull, meanwhile reached last season's play off final and are beginning to close in on the top seven this term following a slow start to the campaign. Andy Whing's side have only lost one of their last 10 matches and hammered bottom club Ebbsfleet 6-0 last weekend. So, here's a look at how Pools could line up.