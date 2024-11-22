1. Goalkeeper: Brad Young
Kept his second successive home clean sheet following a commanding performance against Eastleigh. Has still to secure a shutout on the road and most of his difficult moments have come away from the Prestige Group Stadium. Lennie Lawrence insisted his place in the side was never in doubt despite a challenging afternoon at league leaders York a fortnight ago and the veteran boss is right to persevere with the 22-year-old. Could be in for a busy time at Damson Park against a Solihull team who have scored nine goals in their last two games.
2. Right-back: Nathan Sheron
Lawrence suggested last week that he was unlikely to put his faith in teenager Louis Stephenson, the club's only other natural right-back, as Pools look to cope without the suspended Dan Dodds. Instead, it looks like the boss will turn to the versatile Nathan Sheron. The former Oldham man played 75 minutes at full-back last week after Dodds was dismissed and looked really comfortable in the role. He also impressed in the position earlier in the campaign against Boston and started his career as a defender at Fleetwood. Pools should be in safe hands.
3. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall
Returned to the side last Saturday and was back to his best following a difficult start to the campaign. Can expect to have his hands full up against Moors frontman Connor Wilkinson after the towering striker scored a hat-trick last time out.
4. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
Has featured in all but one of his side's games this season and has been among the standout performers despite a handful of disappointing moments. Was excellent on Saturday and will need to be in similarly good form at Damson Park against a free-scoring Moors outfit.
