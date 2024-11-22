Here's a look at how Hartlepool United could line up as Pools prepare to travel to in-form Solihull Moors.Here's a look at how Hartlepool United could line up as Pools prepare to travel to in-form Solihull Moors.
By Robbie Stelling
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 06:00 GMT
Hartlepool United are looking to win away from home for the first time since September 10 when they travel to Solihull Moors this weekend. Pools have been in decent form under new boss Lennie Lawrence and battled to a hard-fought draw against Eastleigh last time out despite having influential defender Dan Dodds sent off after just 15 minutes. Even so, the gap between themselves and the National League play-offs already stands at seven points and Lawrence won't want to see it widen too much further between now and the new year. Solihull, meanwhile reached last season's play off final and are beginning to close in on the top seven this term following a slow start to the campaign. Andy Whing's side have only lost one of their last 10 matches and hammered bottom club Ebbsfleet 6-0 last weekend. So, here's a look at how Pools could line up.

Kept his second successive home clean sheet following a commanding performance against Eastleigh. Has still to secure a shutout on the road and most of his difficult moments have come away from the Prestige Group Stadium. Lennie Lawrence insisted his place in the side was never in doubt despite a challenging afternoon at league leaders York a fortnight ago and the veteran boss is right to persevere with the 22-year-old. Could be in for a busy time at Damson Park against a Solihull team who have scored nine goals in their last two games.

Kept his second successive home clean sheet following a commanding performance against Eastleigh. Has still to secure a shutout on the road and most of his difficult moments have come away from the Prestige Group Stadium. Lennie Lawrence insisted his place in the side was never in doubt despite a challenging afternoon at league leaders York a fortnight ago and the veteran boss is right to persevere with the 22-year-old. Could be in for a busy time at Damson Park against a Solihull team who have scored nine goals in their last two games. Photo: Frank Reid

Lawrence suggested last week that he was unlikely to put his faith in teenager Louis Stephenson, the club's only other natural right-back, as Pools look to cope without the suspended Dan Dodds. Instead, it looks like the boss will turn to the versatile Nathan Sheron. The former Oldham man played 75 minutes at full-back last week after Dodds was dismissed and looked really comfortable in the role. He also impressed in the position earlier in the campaign against Boston and started his career as a defender at Fleetwood. Pools should be in safe hands.

Lawrence suggested last week that he was unlikely to put his faith in teenager Louis Stephenson, the club's only other natural right-back, as Pools look to cope without the suspended Dan Dodds. Instead, it looks like the boss will turn to the versatile Nathan Sheron. The former Oldham man played 75 minutes at full-back last week after Dodds was dismissed and looked really comfortable in the role. He also impressed in the position earlier in the campaign against Boston and started his career as a defender at Fleetwood. Pools should be in safe hands. Photo: Frank Reid

Returned to the side last Saturday and was back to his best following a difficult start to the campaign. Can expect to have his hands full up against Moors frontman Connor Wilkinson after the towering striker scored a hat-trick last time out.

Returned to the side last Saturday and was back to his best following a difficult start to the campaign. Can expect to have his hands full up against Moors frontman Connor Wilkinson after the towering striker scored a hat-trick last time out. Photo: Frank Reid

Has featured in all but one of his side's games this season and has been among the standout performers despite a handful of disappointing moments. Was excellent on Saturday and will need to be in similarly good form at Damson Park against a free-scoring Moors outfit.

Has featured in all but one of his side's games this season and has been among the standout performers despite a handful of disappointing moments. Was excellent on Saturday and will need to be in similarly good form at Damson Park against a free-scoring Moors outfit. Photo: Frank Reid

