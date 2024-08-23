Who is in line to feature and who is set to miss out ahead of the visit of winless Wealdstone?Who is in line to feature and who is set to miss out ahead of the visit of winless Wealdstone?
By Robbie Stelling
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 17:12 BST
Hartlepool United are bidding for a fourth consecutive clean sheet when they host winless Wealdstone on Saturday. It's the start of a busy bank holiday weekend for Darren Sarll and his side, who travel to Woking on Monday. Here's how Pools could line up.

1. Goalkeeper: Joel Dixon

Bidding for his fourth consecutive clean sheet; the Middlesbrough-born stopper managed just one in 26 games last season, while Pools only kept five all campaign. Hasn't had much to do but coped well with Tamworth's bombardment of his box in midweek and showed a renewed willingness to come and claim crosses. Photo: Frank Reid

2. Right-back: Louis Stephenson

In line to deputise for Dan Dodds again after Sarll confirmed the defender was unlikely to feature this weekend. Had his work cut out against Tamworth's lively Nathan Tshikuna and Benjamin Acquaye in the week but acquitted himself well; the thing that stood out about Stephenson's performance was his impressive determination to respond whenever he lost out. Tends to do well at home and is a popular figure on the terraces. Photo: Frank Reid

3. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall

The skipper is set to return having missed the midweek trip to Staffordshire through suspension after he was sent off against Southend. Might seem harsh on Sass-Davies, who was excellent against Tamworth, but Waterfall's experience and leadership qualities make him hard to leave out when he's available. Photo: Frank Reid

4. Centre-back: Tom Parkes

Has had an excellent start to the season and dealt well with Tamworth's combative Dan Creaney on Tuesday night. If there has been one slight bugbear so far this term it's that Parkes hasn't used the ball quite as well as he showed he can in the second half of the last campaign. Nonetheless, his courage and skill as a defender make him fundamentally important to Sarll's side. Photo: Frank Reid

