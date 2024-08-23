Here's how Pools could line up as Darren Sarll's side prepare to begin a busy bank holiday weekend.
1. Goalkeeper: Joel Dixon
Bidding for his fourth consecutive clean sheet; the Middlesbrough-born stopper managed just one in 26 games last season, while Pools only kept five all campaign. Hasn't had much to do but coped well with Tamworth's bombardment of his box in midweek and showed a renewed willingness to come and claim crosses. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Right-back: Louis Stephenson
In line to deputise for Dan Dodds again after Sarll confirmed the defender was unlikely to feature this weekend. Had his work cut out against Tamworth's lively Nathan Tshikuna and Benjamin Acquaye in the week but acquitted himself well; the thing that stood out about Stephenson's performance was his impressive determination to respond whenever he lost out. Tends to do well at home and is a popular figure on the terraces. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall
The skipper is set to return having missed the midweek trip to Staffordshire through suspension after he was sent off against Southend. Might seem harsh on Sass-Davies, who was excellent against Tamworth, but Waterfall's experience and leadership qualities make him hard to leave out when he's available. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
Has had an excellent start to the season and dealt well with Tamworth's combative Dan Creaney on Tuesday night. If there has been one slight bugbear so far this term it's that Parkes hasn't used the ball quite as well as he showed he can in the second half of the last campaign. Nonetheless, his courage and skill as a defender make him fundamentally important to Sarll's side. Photo: Frank Reid
