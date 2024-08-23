4 . Centre-back: Tom Parkes

Has had an excellent start to the season and dealt well with Tamworth's combative Dan Creaney on Tuesday night. If there has been one slight bugbear so far this term it's that Parkes hasn't used the ball quite as well as he showed he can in the second half of the last campaign. Nonetheless, his courage and skill as a defender make him fundamentally important to Sarll's side. Photo: Frank Reid