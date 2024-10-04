How Hartlepool United could line up ahead of the visit of in-form Sutton.How Hartlepool United could line up ahead of the visit of in-form Sutton.
By Robbie Stelling
Published 4th Oct 2024, 05:00 GMT
Hartlepool United are looking to win at home for the first time this season when they host play-off chasing Sutton United on Saturday. Pools have scored just one goal in six games at the Prestige Group Stadium and a string of disappointing home performances has started to pile the pressure on manager Darren Sarll. Sutton, by contrast, come into the game having taken 10 points from their last four matches, propelling them up the table and to within two points of the top seven. Here's how Pools could line up as Sarll's side look to end a run of four defeats on the bounce.

Here's how our Pools writer thinks Darren Sarll's side could line up against Sutton - do you agree?

Impressed on his debut at Forest Green and looks to be Darren Sarll's number one moving forward. Has had to be patient, but Saturday promises to be a momentous afternoon for the 22-year-old as he prepares to represent his boyhood club at home for the first time.

1. Goalkeeper: Brad Young

Impressed on his debut at Forest Green and looks to be Darren Sarll's number one moving forward. Has had to be patient, but Saturday promises to be a momentous afternoon for the 22-year-old as he prepares to represent his boyhood club at home for the first time.

One of his side's better performers during a difficult run. Strong and solid defensively while providing a real threat going forward.

2. Right-back: Dan Dodds

One of his side's better performers during a difficult run. Strong and solid defensively while providing a real threat going forward.

Set to return to the side in place of the suspended Tom Parkes. In truth, he was unfortunate to lose his place after skipper Luke Waterfall returned from suspension and has been generally excellent so far this season. With his height and aerial prowess, he should be more of a threat at set-pieces.

3. Centre-back: Billy Sass-Davies

Set to return to the side in place of the suspended Tom Parkes. In truth, he was unfortunate to lose his place after skipper Luke Waterfall returned from suspension and has been generally excellent so far this season. With his height and aerial prowess, he should be more of a threat at set-pieces.

Should partner Billy Sass-Davies for the first time this season. After a rocky start to the campaign that saw him sent off twice in his first four appearances, he showed signs he was getting back up to speed during a commanding performance at Forest Green.

4. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall

Should partner Billy Sass-Davies for the first time this season. After a rocky start to the campaign that saw him sent off twice in his first four appearances, he showed signs he was getting back up to speed during a commanding performance at Forest Green.

