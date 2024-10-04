How Hartlepool United could line up ahead of the visit of in-form Sutton.

Hartlepool United are looking to win at home for the first time this season when they host play-off chasing Sutton United on Saturday. Pools have scored just one goal in six games at the Prestige Group Stadium and a string of disappointing home performances has started to pile the pressure on manager Darren Sarll. Sutton, by contrast, come into the game having taken 10 points from their last four matches, propelling them up the table and to within two points of the top seven. Here's how Pools could line up as Sarll's side look to end a run of four defeats on the bounce.