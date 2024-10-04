Here's how our Pools writer thinks Darren Sarll's side could line up against Sutton - do you agree?
1. Goalkeeper: Brad Young
Impressed on his debut at Forest Green and looks to be Darren Sarll's number one moving forward. Has had to be patient, but Saturday promises to be a momentous afternoon for the 22-year-old as he prepares to represent his boyhood club at home for the first time. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Right-back: Dan Dodds
One of his side's better performers during a difficult run. Strong and solid defensively while providing a real threat going forward. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Centre-back: Billy Sass-Davies
Set to return to the side in place of the suspended Tom Parkes. In truth, he was unfortunate to lose his place after skipper Luke Waterfall returned from suspension and has been generally excellent so far this season. With his height and aerial prowess, he should be more of a threat at set-pieces. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall
Should partner Billy Sass-Davies for the first time this season. After a rocky start to the campaign that saw him sent off twice in his first four appearances, he showed signs he was getting back up to speed during a commanding performance at Forest Green. Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.