Here's how our Hartlepool United writer thinks Pools could line up against out of sorts Eastleigh.

How Hartlepool United could line up ahead of visit of out of sorts Eastleigh

Hartlepool United are bidding to return to winning ways when they host out of sorts Eastleigh this weekend. Pools were thumped 5-3 at National League leaders York last time out but have been in good form at the Prestige Group Stadium and are looking to win on home turf for the third game in a row. The Spitfires, who were many people's favourites for relegation at the beginning of the season, made a blistering start to the campaign but will arrive in the North East on a miserable run of eight matches without a win. It will be a first home game for new head coach Anthony Limbrick and new first team coach Gavin Skelton, while manager Lennie Lawrence will have to decide whether to make changes from the defeat at rivals York. So, here's a look at how Pools could line up.