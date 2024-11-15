1. Goalkeeper: Brad Young
Had a difficult time at York and looked to be a bit overawed by the atmosphere and occasion. Won't have been best pleased with his role in a couple of the goals but it would be harsh to drop him in favour of the much more experienced Adam Smith. Young has had a handful of bad games but has proven himself an excellent shot-stopper with plenty of potential. All things considered, Pools are likely to stick with him. Photo: FRANK REID
2. Right-back: Dan Dodds
Has started all of the last 10 matches and has proven himself one of his side's best attacking outlets. Failed to track substitute Dipo Akinyemi's run for York's fourth goal last week but still produced another impressive showing. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall
With the skipper nearing a return to fitness, Lennie Lawrence could have a tough call to make. Billy Sass-Davies has been excellent in his absence but had a tough time at York and his mistake led to Ollie Pearce's opener. While Waterfall's lack of pace has been exposed at times this term, he's well suited to dealing with more traditional target men and dominated Paul McCallum last season. Of course, it will all depend on whether or not the captain is passed fit. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
Struggled at York but has been impressive in recent weeks. Like Waterfall, seems to thrive against more powerful but less mobile frontmen in the mould of Paul McCallum. Looking to lead his side to a second successive clean sheet on home turf. Photo: Frank Reid
