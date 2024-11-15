Here's how our Hartlepool United writer thinks Pools could line up against out of sorts Eastleigh.Here's how our Hartlepool United writer thinks Pools could line up against out of sorts Eastleigh.
How Hartlepool United could line up ahead of visit of out of sorts Eastleigh

By Robbie Stelling
Published 15th Nov 2024, 06:00 GMT
Hartlepool United are bidding to return to winning ways when they host out of sorts Eastleigh this weekend. Pools were thumped 5-3 at National League leaders York last time out but have been in good form at the Prestige Group Stadium and are looking to win on home turf for the third game in a row. The Spitfires, who were many people's favourites for relegation at the beginning of the season, made a blistering start to the campaign but will arrive in the North East on a miserable run of eight matches without a win. It will be a first home game for new head coach Anthony Limbrick and new first team coach Gavin Skelton, while manager Lennie Lawrence will have to decide whether to make changes from the defeat at rivals York. So, here's a look at how Pools could line up.

Had a difficult time at York and looked to be a bit overawed by the atmosphere and occasion. Won't have been best pleased with his role in a couple of the goals but it would be harsh to drop him in favour of the much more experienced Adam Smith. Young has had a handful of bad games but has proven himself an excellent shot-stopper with plenty of potential. All things considered, Pools are likely to stick with him.

1. Goalkeeper: Brad Young

Has started all of the last 10 matches and has proven himself one of his side's best attacking outlets. Failed to track substitute Dipo Akinyemi's run for York's fourth goal last week but still produced another impressive showing.

2. Right-back: Dan Dodds

With the skipper nearing a return to fitness, Lennie Lawrence could have a tough call to make. Billy Sass-Davies has been excellent in his absence but had a tough time at York and his mistake led to Ollie Pearce's opener. While Waterfall's lack of pace has been exposed at times this term, he's well suited to dealing with more traditional target men and dominated Paul McCallum last season. Of course, it will all depend on whether or not the captain is passed fit.

3. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall

Struggled at York but has been impressive in recent weeks. Like Waterfall, seems to thrive against more powerful but less mobile frontmen in the mould of Paul McCallum. Looking to lead his side to a second successive clean sheet on home turf.

4. Centre-back: Tom Parkes

Struggled at York but has been impressive in recent weeks. Like Waterfall, seems to thrive against more powerful but less mobile frontmen in the mould of Paul McCallum. Looking to lead his side to a second successive clean sheet on home turf. Photo: Frank Reid

