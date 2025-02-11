Pools made a positive start to yet another new era on Saturday when they came from behind to beat in-form Sutton 2-1 as head coach Anthony Limbrick took charge for the first time since veteran manager Lennie Lawrence announced his decision to step down in his favour. While most fans were expecting some subtle changes in style and approach, few were anticipating Limbrick's surprising switch to three at the back. Pools have tended to struggle in the shape, losing 7-1 to rivals Gateshead under Kevin Phillips last March and shipping three goals at home to Rochdale in a humbling defeat back in September. However, Pools were positive and purposeful in South London and rallied after going behind against the run of play, winning for the first time since New Year's Day. Limbrick and his side are now looking to use Saturday's result and performance as a springboard to launch their assault on the National League play-offs. The visit of Tamworth, last season's National League North champions, is the first of three home games in the space of a week. Here's a look at how Pools could line up. Here's how our Hartlepool United writer expects Pools to line up against Tamworth as Anthony Limbrick's side begin a potentially decisive seven days.