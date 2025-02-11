Pools made a positive start to yet another new era on Saturday when they came from behind to beat in-form Sutton 2-1 as head coach Anthony Limbrick took charge for the first time since veteran manager Lennie Lawrence announced his decision to step down in his favour. While most fans were expecting some subtle changes in style and approach, few were anticipating Limbrick's surprising switch to three at the back. Pools have tended to struggle in the shape, losing 7-1 to rivals Gateshead under Kevin Phillips last March and shipping three goals at home to Rochdale in a humbling defeat back in September. However, Pools were positive and purposeful in South London and rallied after going behind against the run of play, winning for the first time since New Year's Day. Limbrick and his side are now looking to use Saturday's result and performance as a springboard to launch their assault on the National League play-offs. The visit of Tamworth, last season's National League North champions, is the first of three home games in the space of a week. Here's a look at how Pools could line up. Here's how our Hartlepool United writer expects Pools to line up against Tamworth as Anthony Limbrick's side begin a potentially decisive seven days.
1. Goalkeeper: Adam Smith
Is without a clean sheet in his last eight matches but has been generally excellent since regaining his place in the side in December. His commanding performance against Tamworth in the FA Trophy was enough to convince then-manager Lennie Lawrence to restore him to the XI and Smith hasn't looked back since. Produced one smart save to deny Sutton's Lewis Simper on Saturday, taking decisive action as he made himself big to block the marauding midfielder's effort from close range. Tamworth are among the National League's lowest scorers and were without frontman Dan Creaney, who has notched 10 goals in 29 games, for Saturday's narrow defeat to play-off chasing Halifax. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Right-wing-back: Dan Dodds
Was dropped for the trip to Braintree but was restored to the side in a more advanced role in South London. Sutton managed to make the most of the space in-behind him once or twice and skipper Luke Waterfall had to come to his rescue after he lost the ball in a dangerous position in the second half, but Dodds looked well-suited to the new role. Has played as a wing-back before and his pace allows him to get up and down the pitch well. Found himself in a couple of promising positions at the weekend and should relish the renewed license to get forward. Pools fans will still want to see him improve his end product, but Dodds could be set to make the position his own. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Centre-back: Jack Hunter
Not a natural centre-half, but did well there at the weekend and was excellent filling in against Southend at the beginning of the season. Was part of a back three when Gateshead won the National League North title in 2022, so while he might prefer to play in midfield he is no stranger to a more defensive role. Hunter could be the one to drop out if Tom Parkes is passed fit, although Anthony Limbrick, who is himself left-footed, will have to assess whether or not he feels comfortable naming two left-sided defenders in the back three. Hunter might not be the most dominant or imposing defender, but he reads the game well and provides Pools with a more ball-playing option. Would be harsh were he to miss out. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall
Produced one of his best performances of the campaign on Saturday. Looks well-suited to the role in the heart of a back three and is less likely to be dragged into the channels where his lack of pace can be exposed. Pools have proved reluctant to use him twice in a week, so Anthony Limbrick will have to consider how to manage his minutes ahead of a hectic period. However, he looks like being the man to marshal Tamworth's top-scorer Dan Creaney, assuming he is passed fit, and will be looking to deliver another commanding display. Photo: Frank Reid