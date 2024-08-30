Our Pools writer is tipping Darren Sarll to make two changes from the team that lost at Woking as his side bid to bounce back against Braintree.Our Pools writer is tipping Darren Sarll to make two changes from the team that lost at Woking as his side bid to bounce back against Braintree.
How Hartlepool United could line up as Pools bid to bounce back against Braintree

By Robbie Stelling
Published 30th Aug 2024, 06:30 BST
Hartlepool United are bidding to bounce back from their agonising bank holiday defeat to Woking when they host a Braintree side unbeaten in their last three matches this weekend. Here's a look at how Pools could line up.

Here's how our Pools writer expects Darren Sarll's side to line up - do you agree?

Had arguably his best game on bank holiday Monday despite shipping three goals and seems to be growing in confidence all the time.

1. Goalkeeper: Joel Dixon

Had arguably his best game on bank holiday Monday despite shipping three goals and seems to be growing in confidence all the time. Photo: Frank Reid

Impressed on his first start for Pools in Surrey and created Joe Grey's opening goal, although he did appear to tire towards the end of the afternoon and was replaced with 15 minutes remaining. Could be touch-and-go between him and the more energetic Louis Stephenson but Freeman's assured showing on Monday makes him hard to leave out.

2. Right-back: Kieron Freeman

Impressed on his first start for Pools in Surrey and created Joe Grey's opening goal, although he did appear to tire towards the end of the afternoon and was replaced with 15 minutes remaining. Could be touch-and-go between him and the more energetic Louis Stephenson but Freeman's assured showing on Monday makes him hard to leave out. Photo: Hartlepool United Football Club

Set to return after being rested on Monday. His experience and leadership were sorely missed in Surrey but having him back in the side following a week's break promises to be a big boost to the back line.

3. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall

Set to return after being rested on Monday. His experience and leadership were sorely missed in Surrey but having him back in the side following a week's break promises to be a big boost to the back line. Photo: Mark Fletcher

With Tom Parkes declared as "50-50" for the weekend Sarll might turn to Billy Sass-Davies, who wasn't faultless against Woking but showed plenty of promise with a determined display.

4. Centre-back: Billy Sass-Davies

With Tom Parkes declared as "50-50" for the weekend Sarll might turn to Billy Sass-Davies, who wasn't faultless against Woking but showed plenty of promise with a determined display. Photo: Frank Reid

