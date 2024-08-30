How Hartlepool United could line up as Pools bid to bounce back against Braintree
By Robbie Stelling
Published 30th Aug 2024, 06:30 BST
Hartlepool United are bidding to bounce back from their agonising bank holiday defeat to Woking when they host a Braintree side unbeaten in their last three matches this weekend. Here's a look at how Pools could line up.
Here's how our Pools writer expects Darren Sarll's side to line up - do you agree?
1. Goalkeeper: Joel Dixon
Had arguably his best game on bank holiday Monday despite shipping three goals and seems to be growing in confidence all the time. Photo: Frank Reid
Impressed on his first start for Pools in Surrey and created Joe Grey's opening goal, although he did appear to tire towards the end of the afternoon and was replaced with 15 minutes remaining. Could be touch-and-go between him and the more energetic Louis Stephenson but Freeman's assured showing on Monday makes him hard to leave out. Photo: Hartlepool United Football Club
Set to return after being rested on Monday. His experience and leadership were sorely missed in Surrey but having him back in the side following a week's break promises to be a big boost to the back line. Photo: Mark Fletcher
