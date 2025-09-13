Here's a look at how our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling expects Pools to line up as they bid to return to winning ways on Saturday.
1. Goalkeeper: Harvey Cartwright
Has kept five clean sheets in his opening eight Pools games and made a string of fine saves last time out against Forest Green. Photo: Phil Mingo/PPAUK
2. Centre-back: Reiss McNally
Has started all eight matches so far this season and has been among the better performers, other than one poor showing in an unfamiliar wing-back role against Southend. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
3. Centre-back: Maxim Kouogun
Looks to be manager Simon Grayson's preferred option in the heart of the Pools defence after returning from suspension against Forest Green. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
4. Centre-back: Cameron John
Has been reliable and consistent since signing on a season-long loan from York, starting all of the first eight matches this term. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography