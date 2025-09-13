Here's a look at how our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling expects Pools to line up as they bid to return to winning ways on Saturday.placeholder image
By Robbie Stelling
Published 13th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
Hartlepool United are bidding to end a run of four games without a win when they host newly-promoted Brackley Town this weekend.

Here's a look at how our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling expects Pools to line up as they bid to return to winning ways on Saturday.

Has kept five clean sheets in his opening eight Pools games and made a string of fine saves last time out against Forest Green.

1. Goalkeeper: Harvey Cartwright

Has kept five clean sheets in his opening eight Pools games and made a string of fine saves last time out against Forest Green. Photo: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

Has started all eight matches so far this season and has been among the better performers, other than one poor showing in an unfamiliar wing-back role against Southend.

2. Centre-back: Reiss McNally

Has started all eight matches so far this season and has been among the better performers, other than one poor showing in an unfamiliar wing-back role against Southend. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography

Looks to be manager Simon Grayson's preferred option in the heart of the Pools defence after returning from suspension against Forest Green.

3. Centre-back: Maxim Kouogun

Looks to be manager Simon Grayson's preferred option in the heart of the Pools defence after returning from suspension against Forest Green. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography

Has been reliable and consistent since signing on a season-long loan from York, starting all of the first eight matches this term.

4. Centre-back: Cameron John

Has been reliable and consistent since signing on a season-long loan from York, starting all of the first eight matches this term. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography

