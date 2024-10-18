How Hartlepool United could line up as Pools prepare to begin life after Darren Sarll with long trip to Maidenhead

By Robbie Stelling
Published 18th Oct 2024, 06:30 BST
Veteran Lennie Lawrence will take interim charge of Hartlepool United ahead of Saturday's long trip to Maidenhead. The former Charlton, Middlesbrough and Luton manager is a couple of months shy of his 77th birthday and will pit his wits against Magpies boss Alan Devonshire, who is 68. Lawrence, who has taken caretaker charge of Pools once before, will be hoping he can breathe new life into his side after Darren Sarll was sacked 15 games into his tumultuous tenure following Tuesday night's humbling exit from the FA Cup against National League North opposition. Here's a look at how Pools, who are winless in their last three matches on the road, could line up.

Here's how we think Pools could line up on Saturday under interim manager Lennie Lawrence - do you agree?

How Pools could line up against Maidenhead as Lennie Lawrence prepares to take caretaker charge for the second time in 10 months.

1. How Hartlepool United could line up against Maidenhead

How Pools could line up against Maidenhead as Lennie Lawrence prepares to take caretaker charge for the second time in 10 months. Photo: Robbie Stelling

Photo Sales
Was outstanding in midweek and produced a string of fine saves to keep his side in the tie. Still searching for his first Pools clean sheet.

2. Goalkeeper: Brad Young

Was outstanding in midweek and produced a string of fine saves to keep his side in the tie. Still searching for his first Pools clean sheet. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Squandered a couple of presentable opportunities in Northamptonshire but caused all sorts of problems with his marauding runs forward. Has impressed in recent weeks despite the challenging circumstances.

3. Right-back: Dan Dodds

Squandered a couple of presentable opportunities in Northamptonshire but caused all sorts of problems with his marauding runs forward. Has impressed in recent weeks despite the challenging circumstances. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
One of the big decisions Lawrence will have to make is whether or not he restores Luke Waterfall to the side. On form, Billy Sass-Davies probably deserves to retain his place ahead of the skipper, even if the 24-year-old had a difficult night at Brackley. That said, Lawrence seems to value experience and Waterfall's leadership could prove important if Pools are to emerge from this testing time.

4. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall

One of the big decisions Lawrence will have to make is whether or not he restores Luke Waterfall to the side. On form, Billy Sass-Davies probably deserves to retain his place ahead of the skipper, even if the 24-year-old had a difficult night at Brackley. That said, Lawrence seems to value experience and Waterfall's leadership could prove important if Pools are to emerge from this testing time. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:CharltonMagpies
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice