Here's how we think Pools could line up on Saturday under interim manager Lennie Lawrence - do you agree?
1. How Hartlepool United could line up against Maidenhead
2. Goalkeeper: Brad Young
Was outstanding in midweek and produced a string of fine saves to keep his side in the tie. Still searching for his first Pools clean sheet. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Right-back: Dan Dodds
Squandered a couple of presentable opportunities in Northamptonshire but caused all sorts of problems with his marauding runs forward. Has impressed in recent weeks despite the challenging circumstances. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall
One of the big decisions Lawrence will have to make is whether or not he restores Luke Waterfall to the side. On form, Billy Sass-Davies probably deserves to retain his place ahead of the skipper, even if the 24-year-old had a difficult night at Brackley. That said, Lawrence seems to value experience and Waterfall's leadership could prove important if Pools are to emerge from this testing time. Photo: Frank Reid
