How Hartlepool United could line up as Pools prepare to begin life after Darren Sarll with long trip to Maidenhead

Veteran Lennie Lawrence will take interim charge of Hartlepool United ahead of Saturday's long trip to Maidenhead. The former Charlton, Middlesbrough and Luton manager is a couple of months shy of his 77th birthday and will pit his wits against Magpies boss Alan Devonshire, who is 68. Lawrence, who has taken caretaker charge of Pools once before, will be hoping he can breathe new life into his side after Darren Sarll was sacked 15 games into his tumultuous tenure following Tuesday night's humbling exit from the FA Cup against National League North opposition. Here's a look at how Pools, who are winless in their last three matches on the road, could line up.