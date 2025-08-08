1 . Goalkeeper: Adam Smith

Simon Grayson will have a decision to make in-between the sticks following the signing of Harvey Cartwright, who joined on a season-long loan from Championship side Hull City on Thursday. Although the 23-year-old, who has made two Championship appearances for the Tigers and played 32 times during a loan spell at Grimsby in the 2023/24 season, is generally expected to be the club's first choice as the campaign progresses, his late arrival means he might have to be patient before making his debut. Smith, who made 50 appearances for Yeovil during three separate spells, looks set to get the nod against his former side. Photo: Frank Reid