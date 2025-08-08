Here's a look at how Pools could line up at Huish Park.
1. Goalkeeper: Adam Smith
Simon Grayson will have a decision to make in-between the sticks following the signing of Harvey Cartwright, who joined on a season-long loan from Championship side Hull City on Thursday. Although the 23-year-old, who has made two Championship appearances for the Tigers and played 32 times during a loan spell at Grimsby in the 2023/24 season, is generally expected to be the club's first choice as the campaign progresses, his late arrival means he might have to be patient before making his debut. Smith, who made 50 appearances for Yeovil during three separate spells, looks set to get the nod against his former side. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Centre-back: Reiss McNally
The 25-year-old, who was an integral part of the Kidderminster side that finished third in the National League North last term, has impressed in pre-season and looks almost certain to start in Somerset, whether Grayson decides to line up with a flat back four or, as seems more likely, a back three. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
3. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
Although Grayson said on Thursday that being appointed the club captain didn't guarantee Parkes his place in the side, it would be a major surprise were the experienced defender not named in the XI at the weekend. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Centre-back: Maxim Kouogun
The third centre-back spot looks set to be a toss-up between York loanee Cameron John or Maxim Kouogun, who helped Scunthorpe win promotion back to the National League last season and turned down a new deal at Glanford Park to sign for Pools this summer. While John's left-sidedness might add balance to the side, his slightly uncertain performances in pre-season means Kouogun could be the man to get the nod. Photo: Getty Images
