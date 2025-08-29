1 . Goalkeeper: Harvey Cartwright

Continues to go from strength to strength and made a number of superb saves against Southend on bank holiday Monday. Bidding to keep a fifth clean sheet in six games against a Boreham Wood side who have been prolific so far this season and have Luke Norris, who comes into the game with four goals in his last four games, leading their line. Photo: Phil Mingo/PPAUK