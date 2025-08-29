Our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling is backing manager Simon Grayson to make two changes ahead of this weekend's visit of newly-promoted Boreham Wood. Do you agree with his team?placeholder image
Our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling is backing manager Simon Grayson to make two changes ahead of this weekend's visit of newly-promoted Boreham Wood. Do you agree with his team?

How Hartlepool United could line up as Pools prepare to host newly-promoted Boreham Wood - gallery

By Robbie Stelling
Published 29th Aug 2025, 16:00 BST
Hartlepool United are bidding to extend their unbeaten start to the National League season when they host newly-promoted Boreham Wood on Saturday.

Here's a look at how Pools, who have won three and drawn two of their first five matches this term, could line up at the weekend.

1. Goalkeeper: Harvey Cartwright

Continues to go from strength to strength and made a number of superb saves against Southend on bank holiday Monday. Bidding to keep a fifth clean sheet in six games against a Boreham Wood side who have been prolific so far this season and have Luke Norris, who comes into the game with four goals in his last four games, leading their line. Photo: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

Photo Sales
2. Centre-back: Reiss McNally

Struggled after being shifted to an unfamiliar wing-back role against Southend but has been impressive at centre-half so far this season. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography

Photo Sales
3. Centre-back: Maxim Kouogun

Didn't look quite comfortable after being moved to the right of the central-defensive three to accommodate the returning Tom Parkes in Essex and could well be set to return to the heart of the Pools defence at the weekend. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography

Photo Sales
4. Centre-back: Cameron John

Has been reliable and consistent so far this term and Pools fans will be keenly hoping that York's decision to change managers won't impact his season-long loan at Victoria Park. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography

Photo Sales
