The game will be the third of three home matches in the space of seven days for Pools, a week in which fans had hoped Anthony Limbrick's side would begin their assault on the National League play-off places. However, disappointing draws against Tamworth and Maidenhead, both teams below them in the league table, has all but ended their hopes of sneaking into the top seven. Defeat in midweek would be the final death knell in their promotion ambitions, and could make for a difficult evening as fans grow increasingly frustrated. A win, however, would spark their fading play-off hopes back into life. Pools will face a tough task, with Altrincham arriving in the North East unbeaten in their last nine matches and currently occupying the coveted final play-off place. Here's a look at how Pools could line up.