The game will be the third of three home matches in the space of seven days for Pools, a week in which fans had hoped Anthony Limbrick's side would begin their assault on the National League play-off places. However, disappointing draws against Tamworth and Maidenhead, both teams below them in the league table, has all but ended their hopes of sneaking into the top seven. Defeat in midweek would be the final death knell in their promotion ambitions, and could make for a difficult evening as fans grow increasingly frustrated. A win, however, would spark their fading play-off hopes back into life. Pools will face a tough task, with Altrincham arriving in the North East unbeaten in their last nine matches and currently occupying the coveted final play-off place. Here's a look at how Pools could line up.
1. Goalkeeper: Adam Smith
Kept his first clean sheet in 10 games during Saturday's goalless draw with Maidenhead and has been almost faultless since he was restored to the side in December. Could be in for a much busier time on Tuesday evening against an Altrincham side who are one of the National League's highest scorers. Robins frontman Regan Linney comes into the game with 18 goals in 30 appearances this term, including 14 in his last 15. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Centre-back: Jack Hunter
Other than one nervous moment late on when he got the wrong side of Shawn McCoulsky, he did pretty well on Saturday. Gives Pools something different at the back and can help them bring the ball out of defence. Will probably need to sharpen up defensively against Altrincham's fluid front line. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall
Has started 14 of the last 15 league games, no mean feat for someone who will turn 35 this summer. Following a difficult start to the season, has been generally impressive since getting back in the side. Did well on Saturday, albeit Maidenhead didn't offer much in the final third. Can expect a far more difficult evening up against the lively Regan Linney. Pools might hope to have Tom Parkes back in contention following a knee injury, but Tuesday night could just come too soon for the defender. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Centre-back: David Ferguson
Barring one or two bad passes, was solid on Saturday and Pools will be keen to have him in the side on account of his delivery from set-pieces. Has been almost ever-present this season, starting in 30 of his side's 32 National League games. Photo: Frank Reid
