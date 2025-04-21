Here's how our Hartlepool United writer thinks Pools could line up against rivals Gateshead on Easter Monday. Do you agree with his team?Here's how our Hartlepool United writer thinks Pools could line up against rivals Gateshead on Easter Monday. Do you agree with his team?
Here's how our Hartlepool United writer thinks Pools could line up against rivals Gateshead on Easter Monday. Do you agree with his team?

How Hartlepool United could line up as Pools prepare to host play-off chasing Gateshead - gallery

By Robbie Stelling
Published 21st Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Hartlepool United are looking to end the Easter weekend on a high note when they host rivals Gateshead on Monday.

Here's how our Hartlepool United writer thinks Pools could line up against rivals Gateshead on Easter Monday. Do you agree with his team?

Looking to keep just his third clean sheet of 2025 against a Gateshead side who are the National League's third-highest scorers. Shipped four in the reverse on Boxing Day.

1. Goalkeeper: Adam Smith

Looking to keep just his third clean sheet of 2025 against a Gateshead side who are the National League's third-highest scorers. Shipped four in the reverse on Boxing Day. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Found things tough at times up against former Pools frontman Mike Fondop on Good Friday but has been generally excellent since being restored to the side and is set to start his ninth game in succession.

2. Centre-back: Billy Sass-Davies

Found things tough at times up against former Pools frontman Mike Fondop on Good Friday but has been generally excellent since being restored to the side and is set to start his ninth game in succession. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Doesn't have the best memories of playing against Gateshead, having been part of the side that lost 7-1 in March last year and shipped four on Boxing Day. Went off injured at half time on Friday but will be desperate to play and is likely to start if he's deemed fit enough.

3. Centre-back: Tom Parkes

Doesn't have the best memories of playing against Gateshead, having been part of the side that lost 7-1 in March last year and shipped four on Boxing Day. Went off injured at half time on Friday but will be desperate to play and is likely to start if he's deemed fit enough. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Didn't have his best game against Oldham but should continue on the left side of the defensive three.

4. Centre-back: David Ferguson

Didn't have his best game against Oldham but should continue on the left side of the defensive three. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Gateshead
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice