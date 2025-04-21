Here's how our Hartlepool United writer thinks Pools could line up against rivals Gateshead on Easter Monday. Do you agree with his team?
1. Goalkeeper: Adam Smith
Looking to keep just his third clean sheet of 2025 against a Gateshead side who are the National League's third-highest scorers. Shipped four in the reverse on Boxing Day. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Centre-back: Billy Sass-Davies
Found things tough at times up against former Pools frontman Mike Fondop on Good Friday but has been generally excellent since being restored to the side and is set to start his ninth game in succession. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
Doesn't have the best memories of playing against Gateshead, having been part of the side that lost 7-1 in March last year and shipped four on Boxing Day. Went off injured at half time on Friday but will be desperate to play and is likely to start if he's deemed fit enough. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Centre-back: David Ferguson
Didn't have his best game against Oldham but should continue on the left side of the defensive three. Photo: Frank Reid
