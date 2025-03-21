Our Hartlepool United writer is backing Anthony Limbrick to name an unchanged side for the first time in his tenure when Pools host Boston this weekend.placeholder image
Our Hartlepool United writer is backing Anthony Limbrick to name an unchanged side for the first time in his tenure when Pools host Boston this weekend.

How Hartlepool United could line up as Pools prepare to host resurgent Boston - gallery

By Robbie Stelling
Published 21st Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
Hartlepool United are looking to avoid getting dragged into a relegation battle when they host a resurgent Boston this weekend.

The Pilgrims appeared dead and buried a few weeks ago but will arrive at the Prestige Group Stadium unbeaten in their last six matches, having won five on the trot away from home. That run has seen Graham Coughlan's side move to within two points of safety, while Boston are just nine points behind Pools with two games in hand. Anthony Limbrick's team, meanwhile, are without a win in eight matches although there were some signs of improvement against Eastleigh and Solihull Moors. Given all the off-field uncertainty following the sudden resignation of chairman Raj Singh last week, Pools can ill-afford to get dragged into a relegation dogfight and know that a win on Saturday will go a long way to securing their National League status. Here's a look at how Pools could line up.

1. Goalkeeper: Adam Smith

Has kept just one clean sheet in his last 16 games and has endured a difficult few weeks in-between the sticks. That said, is a great character, consummate professional and integral part of the dressing room who commands his area well and has produced some excellent performances this season. Might fancy his chances of a shutout against the division's third-lowest scorers, although Boston have scored nine goals in their last four games. Photo: Frank Reid

2. Centre-back: Billy Sass-Davies

Did not feature in any of Anthony Limbrick's first six games in charge but has started the last three matches and drew praise from the Australian in midweek. Made a mistake against Eastleigh but looked good against Fylde and Solihull Moors and deserves to continue. Photo: Frank Reid

3. Centre-back: Tom Parkes

Scored his second goal of the campaign last weekend and has been his side's best defender this season. Boston's Jacob Hazel caused him plenty of problems in the reverse fixture and has scored seven goals in his last 12 matches. Photo: Frank Reid

4. Centre-back: David Ferguson

Has impressed since getting back into the side and has adapted well to a relatively unfamiliar role on the left of a central-defensive trio. Didn't have his best game in the reverse fixture back in September but should come into the weekend full of confidence. Photo: Frank Reid

