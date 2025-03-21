The Pilgrims appeared dead and buried a few weeks ago but will arrive at the Prestige Group Stadium unbeaten in their last six matches, having won five on the trot away from home. That run has seen Graham Coughlan's side move to within two points of safety, while Boston are just nine points behind Pools with two games in hand. Anthony Limbrick's team, meanwhile, are without a win in eight matches although there were some signs of improvement against Eastleigh and Solihull Moors. Given all the off-field uncertainty following the sudden resignation of chairman Raj Singh last week, Pools can ill-afford to get dragged into a relegation dogfight and know that a win on Saturday will go a long way to securing their National League status. Here's a look at how Pools could line up.
1. Goalkeeper: Adam Smith
Has kept just one clean sheet in his last 16 games and has endured a difficult few weeks in-between the sticks. That said, is a great character, consummate professional and integral part of the dressing room who commands his area well and has produced some excellent performances this season. Might fancy his chances of a shutout against the division's third-lowest scorers, although Boston have scored nine goals in their last four games. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Centre-back: Billy Sass-Davies
Did not feature in any of Anthony Limbrick's first six games in charge but has started the last three matches and drew praise from the Australian in midweek. Made a mistake against Eastleigh but looked good against Fylde and Solihull Moors and deserves to continue. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
Scored his second goal of the campaign last weekend and has been his side's best defender this season. Boston's Jacob Hazel caused him plenty of problems in the reverse fixture and has scored seven goals in his last 12 matches. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Centre-back: David Ferguson
Has impressed since getting back into the side and has adapted well to a relatively unfamiliar role on the left of a central-defensive trio. Didn't have his best game in the reverse fixture back in September but should come into the weekend full of confidence. Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.