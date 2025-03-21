The Pilgrims appeared dead and buried a few weeks ago but will arrive at the Prestige Group Stadium unbeaten in their last six matches, having won five on the trot away from home. That run has seen Graham Coughlan's side move to within two points of safety, while Boston are just nine points behind Pools with two games in hand. Anthony Limbrick's team, meanwhile, are without a win in eight matches although there were some signs of improvement against Eastleigh and Solihull Moors. Given all the off-field uncertainty following the sudden resignation of chairman Raj Singh last week, Pools can ill-afford to get dragged into a relegation dogfight and know that a win on Saturday will go a long way to securing their National League status. Here's a look at how Pools could line up.