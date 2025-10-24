Here's how our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling thinks Pools could line up as they bid to arrest their recent slump against Solihull Moors.placeholder image
Here's how our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling thinks Pools could line up as they bid to arrest their recent slump against Solihull Moors.

By Robbie Stelling
Published 24th Oct 2025, 13:33 BST
Hartlepool United are bidding to end a run of six games without a win when they host a resurgent Solihull Moors on Saturday.

Here's how our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling thinks Pools could line up as they bid to arrest their recent slump against Solihull Moors.

Is without a clean sheet in any of his first four Pools appearances but has made a decent enough start to life at Victoria Park nonetheless.

1. Goalkeeper: George Evans

Is without a clean sheet in any of his first four Pools appearances but has made a decent enough start to life at Victoria Park nonetheless.

Will be looking to get back to his best form against one of his old sides having made 31 appearances for Solihull in the 2023/24 campaign, helping the Moors reach the National League play-off final.

2. Right-back: Jay Benn

Will be looking to get back to his best form against one of his old sides having made 31 appearances for Solihull in the 2023/24 campaign, helping the Moors reach the National League play-off final.

Featured late on from the bench against Sutton and looks set to make a welcome return to the heart of defence.

3. Centre-back: Maxim Kouogun

Featured late on from the bench against Sutton and looks set to make a welcome return to the heart of defence.

Was his typically unflappable self on his return to the side last time out and will surely welcome the prospect of lining up alongside another natural defender this weekend.

4. Centre-back: Cameron John

Was his typically unflappable self on his return to the side last time out and will surely welcome the prospect of lining up alongside another natural defender this weekend.

