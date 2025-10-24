Here's how our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling thinks Pools could line up as they bid to arrest their recent slump against Solihull Moors.
1. Goalkeeper: George Evans
Is without a clean sheet in any of his first four Pools appearances but has made a decent enough start to life at Victoria Park nonetheless. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
2. Right-back: Jay Benn
Will be looking to get back to his best form against one of his old sides having made 31 appearances for Solihull in the 2023/24 campaign, helping the Moors reach the National League play-off final. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
3. Centre-back: Maxim Kouogun
Featured late on from the bench against Sutton and looks set to make a welcome return to the heart of defence. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
4. Centre-back: Cameron John
Was his typically unflappable self on his return to the side last time out and will surely welcome the prospect of lining up alongside another natural defender this weekend. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography