3 . Centre-back: Maxim Kouogun

Simon Grayson might well be tempted to rotate in the heart of his defence after Tom Parkes conceded a penalty at the weekend. Pools are set to play six games in the next 18 days and the skipper missed a fair chunk of pre-season, while Kouogun arrives with a big reputation after impressing with Scunthorpe and must be champing at the bit for an opportunity to start. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography