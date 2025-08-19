Manager Simon Grayson will have to decide whether to stick with a winning team in Greater Manchester, or whether to rotate his side ahead of a gruelling run of six games in 18 days.
1. Goalkeeper: Harvey Cartwright
Could hardly have dreamt of a better start to his season-long loan at Pools, keeping back-to-back clean sheets and saving John Akinde's penalty at the weekend. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
2. Centre-back: Reiss McNally
An excellent start to his Pools career and a big reason why his new side have kept successive clean sheets. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
3. Centre-back: Maxim Kouogun
Simon Grayson might well be tempted to rotate in the heart of his defence after Tom Parkes conceded a penalty at the weekend. Pools are set to play six games in the next 18 days and the skipper missed a fair chunk of pre-season, while Kouogun arrives with a big reputation after impressing with Scunthorpe and must be champing at the bit for an opportunity to start. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography
4. Centre-back: Cameron John
Has been quietly impressive so far and adds balance to the back line. Photo: Adam Cook/The Corner Photography