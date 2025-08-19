Here's how our Hartlepool United writer Robbie Stelling expects Pools to line up against Altrincham. Do you agree with his team?placeholder image
How Hartlepool United could line up as Pools prepare to travel to Altrincham - gallery

By Robbie Stelling
Published 19th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Hartlepool United are bidding to maintain their unbeaten start to the new National League season when they travel to Altrincham on Tuesday evening.

Manager Simon Grayson will have to decide whether to stick with a winning team in Greater Manchester, or whether to rotate his side ahead of a gruelling run of six games in 18 days.

Could hardly have dreamt of a better start to his season-long loan at Pools, keeping back-to-back clean sheets and saving John Akinde's penalty at the weekend.

1. Goalkeeper: Harvey Cartwright

An excellent start to his Pools career and a big reason why his new side have kept successive clean sheets.

2. Centre-back: Reiss McNally

Simon Grayson might well be tempted to rotate in the heart of his defence after Tom Parkes conceded a penalty at the weekend. Pools are set to play six games in the next 18 days and the skipper missed a fair chunk of pre-season, while Kouogun arrives with a big reputation after impressing with Scunthorpe and must be champing at the bit for an opportunity to start.

3. Centre-back: Maxim Kouogun

Has been quietly impressive so far and adds balance to the back line.

4. Centre-back: Cameron John

