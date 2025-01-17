Here's a look at how Hartlepool United could line up as Pools bid to put a challenging week behind them ahead of their trip to strugglers Wealdstone.
1. Goalkeeper: Adam Smith
Has started all of the previous four league games and signed a new 18-month contract last week. Produced one of his best performances in a Pools shirt last time out, making a superb fingertip save to deny Oldham's Mike Fondop-Talum. Still has a bit of work to do and supporters would like to see his kicking improve but looks well-placed to establish himself as the number one goalkeeper for the remainder of the campaign. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Right-back: Dan Dodds
Was excellent on his first league start since November against Oldham and proved a real threat going forward, combining well with Anthony Mancini. Might have someone else in front of him this weekend, depending on whether or not Lennie Lawrence opts to revert back to his favoured 4-2-3-1 formation. Could well have benefitted from the break as he continues to get up to full speed and will be hoping for an injury-free second half of the season. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall
Was outstanding against Oldham on New Year's Day, scoring his first goal of the campaign. Endured a challenging opening to the season but has started all of the last eight league games. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
Signed a new contract on Tuesday that will keep him at the Prestige Group Stadium until the end of the 2025/26 season. Has featured in 27 of his side's 28 games and been one of the most consistent and impressive performers this term. Photo: Pools
