Our Hartlepool United writer has backed Lennie Lawrence to make one change for this weekend's long trip to Wealdstone.

How Hartlepool United could line up as Pools prepare to travel to National League strugglers Wealdstone

By Robbie Stelling
Published 17th Jan 2025, 16:30 GMT
Hartlepool United are hoping to put a controversial week behind them when they travel to National League strugglers Wealdstone on Saturday. Despite not having played since New Year's Day, Pools have been at the forefront of discussion this week after a video emerged showing a training ground bust-up. On the pitch, Pools have been in a rich vein of form, moving to within three points of the play-off places after their impressive win over Oldham last time out. Lennie Lawrence and his side are set to take on a Wealdstone team riddled with injuries and languishing just one point above the relegation zone. The Stones secured a spirited point in midweek when they came from behind to draw with Sutton but manager Matthew Taylor was only able to name five substitutes, including two academy players. So, here’s a look at how Pools could line up at Grosvenor Vale.

Has started all of the previous four league games and signed a new 18-month contract last week. Produced one of his best performances in a Pools shirt last time out, making a superb fingertip save to deny Oldham's Mike Fondop-Talum. Still has a bit of work to do and supporters would like to see his kicking improve but looks well-placed to establish himself as the number one goalkeeper for the remainder of the campaign.

1. Goalkeeper: Adam Smith

Has started all of the previous four league games and signed a new 18-month contract last week. Produced one of his best performances in a Pools shirt last time out, making a superb fingertip save to deny Oldham's Mike Fondop-Talum. Still has a bit of work to do and supporters would like to see his kicking improve but looks well-placed to establish himself as the number one goalkeeper for the remainder of the campaign.

Was excellent on his first league start since November against Oldham and proved a real threat going forward, combining well with Anthony Mancini. Might have someone else in front of him this weekend, depending on whether or not Lennie Lawrence opts to revert back to his favoured 4-2-3-1 formation. Could well have benefitted from the break as he continues to get up to full speed and will be hoping for an injury-free second half of the season.

2. Right-back: Dan Dodds

Was excellent on his first league start since November against Oldham and proved a real threat going forward, combining well with Anthony Mancini. Might have someone else in front of him this weekend, depending on whether or not Lennie Lawrence opts to revert back to his favoured 4-2-3-1 formation. Could well have benefitted from the break as he continues to get up to full speed and will be hoping for an injury-free second half of the season.

Was outstanding against Oldham on New Year's Day, scoring his first goal of the campaign. Endured a challenging opening to the season but has started all of the last eight league games.

3. Centre-back: Luke Waterfall

Was outstanding against Oldham on New Year's Day, scoring his first goal of the campaign. Endured a challenging opening to the season but has started all of the last eight league games.

Signed a new contract on Tuesday that will keep him at the Prestige Group Stadium until the end of the 2025/26 season. Has featured in 27 of his side's 28 games and been one of the most consistent and impressive performers this term.

4. Centre-back: Tom Parkes

Signed a new contract on Tuesday that will keep him at the Prestige Group Stadium until the end of the 2025/26 season. Has featured in 27 of his side's 28 games and been one of the most consistent and impressive performers this term.

