Our Hartlepool United writer has backed Lennie Lawrence to make one change for this weekend's long trip to Wealdstone.

Hartlepool United are hoping to put a controversial week behind them when they travel to National League strugglers Wealdstone on Saturday. Despite not having played since New Year's Day, Pools have been at the forefront of discussion this week after a video emerged showing a training ground bust-up. On the pitch, Pools have been in a rich vein of form, moving to within three points of the play-off places after their impressive win over Oldham last time out. Lennie Lawrence and his side are set to take on a Wealdstone team riddled with injuries and languishing just one point above the relegation zone. The Stones secured a spirited point in midweek when they came from behind to draw with Sutton but manager Matthew Taylor was only able to name five substitutes, including two academy players. So, here’s a look at how Pools could line up at Grosvenor Vale.