Tuesday night's 2-1 defeat at relegation-threatened AFC Fylde was the latest disappointing result in a miserable run that's seen Pools win just one of their last 11 games, losing all of their previous four matches. That's seen Pools slide into the bottom half of the National League table, while pressure is already beginning to mount on head coach Anthony Limbrick after only seven games at the helm. Having been touted as play-off contenders last month, Pools are heading into March not yet safe from the threat of relegation. Limbrick's side are nine points above the bottom four and, while the prospect of getting dragged into a relegation dogfight seems unlikely, Pools will need to win at least two more matches to make certain of their National League status. Meanwhile, Limbrick, who has been criticised for both his tactics and team selections in recent weeks, needs some good results and positive performances if he's to convince the board and sceptical supporters that he's the right man to lead the team beyond this season.