Tuesday night's 2-1 defeat at relegation-threatened AFC Fylde was the latest disappointing result in a miserable run that's seen Pools win just one of their last 11 games, losing all of their previous four matches. That's seen Pools slide into the bottom half of the National League table, while pressure is already beginning to mount on head coach Anthony Limbrick after only seven games at the helm. Having been touted as play-off contenders last month, Pools are heading into March not yet safe from the threat of relegation. Limbrick's side are nine points above the bottom four and, while the prospect of getting dragged into a relegation dogfight seems unlikely, Pools will need to win at least two more matches to make certain of their National League status. Meanwhile, Limbrick, who has been criticised for both his tactics and team selections in recent weeks, needs some good results and positive performances if he's to convince the board and sceptical supporters that he's the right man to lead the team beyond this season.
Pools are set to make the long trip to Hampshire this weekend to take on an Eastleigh side who have won four of their last six matches to move them within four points of the play-offs. Having narrowly avoided relegation last term, former Southampton goalkeeper Kelvin Davis has led the Spitfires to a far better season this time around. The Hampshire side have an excellent home record, winning eight, drawing seven and losing just three of their 18 league games at the Silverlake Stadium this season. Here's a look at how Pools could line up.
1. Goalkeeper: Adam Smith
Has endured a difficult few weeks, making two mistakes against Aldershot, being beaten at his near post by York's Ollie Pearce and allowing Gavin Massey's speculative strike to squirm underneath him on Tuesday night. Certainly has his hands full balancing his responsibilities as both the club's first-choice in-between the sticks and the goalkeeping coach. Was excellent in the first couple of months after being restored to the side but has cost his team of late. However, still has enough credit to be confident of keeping his place and there have been few indications that Hull City loanee Owen Foster is in contention to replace him. Pools have kept just one clean sheet in their last 14 games. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Right-back: Dan Dodds
Featured from the bench in midweek, his first appearance in almost a month. Has endured a difficult season for the most part, but Pools need Nathan Sheron, who has been deputising at full-back, in midfield. Seems to make no sense persisting with Sheron in an unfamiliar role, even if he has looked generally comfortable in defence. Pools miss his energy and tenacity in the engine room, while Dodds should be able to provide a bit more natural athleticism at right-back. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Centre-back: Billy Sass-Davies
Made his first start since January on Tuesday night in the absence of skipper Luke Waterfall and did pretty well. Anthony Limbrick confirmed that Pools were hoping to have Waterfall back in contention this weekend but it would seem harsh to drop the former Wales under-21 international when he hardly put a foot wrong in Lancashire. Is dominant in the air and a bit more mobile than the veteran. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Centre-back: Tom Parkes
Has started the last three games having missed two of the previous three before that. One of a few who will emerge from another turbulent campaign with genuine credit and definitely a contender for the club's player of the season award. Eastleigh's Tyrese Schade has been in impressive form of late, scoring eight goals in his last 16 games. Photo: Frank Reid
